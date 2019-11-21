Aaron Rodgers Supports NFL Comeback for Colin Kaepernick

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t believe his opinion is needed on every buzzworthy topic around the NFL, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback did give a nod of support to Colin Kaepernick after the exiled quarterback’s weekend workout aimed at showcasing his skills for a potential NFL comeback.

Rodgers was asked Wednesday whether he thought the Packers should have been among the 25 teams that sent representatives to the originally-scheduled workout — which was moved on short notice and left only eight teams to attend — around Atlanta on Saturday, something he said wasn’t really his department.

“That’s not really a question for me on whether or not they should have been there,” Rodgers told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “I’m not a personnel guy when it comes to that, but I do wish him the best.”

As could be expected, Rodgers checked all the veteran boxes when giving his answer and avoided saying anything that could sweep him up in the disconnected controversy. He also had the convenient distraction of the Packers’ bye week, where he focused on getting a “recharge” before leading the 8-2 Packers into the final six games of the regular season.

But, if an NFL comeback is what Kaepernick wants, Rodgers said he has no objection to the former San Francisco 49ers starter getting another opportunity.

“It’s one of those things where I was on the bye week, so I was taking a hiatus from all social media but obviously am aware of everything around it,” Rodgers said. “And I don’t really feel like I need to comment on every single NFL goings that happens, but I do say I wish him well. I’ve played against him, they got the best of us at times and we got them a couple of times, too. But if he wants to play, I wish him the best.”

Rodgers Has Said More About Kaepernick in the Past

Kaepernick got the best of Rodgers and the Packers more times than not before his departure from the league, including his dominant performance against them in their divisional playoff game during the 2012 postseason. He totaled 444 total yards of offense while rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns — both of which set NFL single-game records for quarterbacks.

Clearly, Rodgers doesn’t hold any grudges. He also doesn’t believe some of the outside stories about why Kapernick was locked out of the league, singling out what he believed was the sole reason for him being out of work in an interview back before the start of the 2017 season.

“I think he should be on a roster right now,” Rodgers told ESPN. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

I had never seen a QB kill the Packers defense the way that Colin Kaepernick did. pic.twitter.com/GvsbQlgilQ — Fire Mike Groh (5-5) (@Damon089) November 14, 2019

While Rodgers never partook in any of the flag-kneeling protests that brought Kaepernick under fire in the first place, he has always said he supports his teammates and other players who make the decision to protest.

“I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag — but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to,” he said. “They have a battle for racial equality. That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around. …

“I think the best way I can say this is: I don’t understand what it’s like to be in that situation,” Rodgers said. “What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing — or any of my teammates have talked to me about. … But I know it’s a real thing my black teammates have to deal with.”

