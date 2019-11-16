Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR Week 11?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is having a solid season, and he has been the biggest bright spot for this disappointing Bears offense.

He has been hit or miss fantasy-wise this year, largely due to the lack of development of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky and the offense have been among the league’s worst all season, but they have started to turn it around over the past few games.

Trubisky had his best statistical game of the season against the Detroit Lions last week, but this week, he and the Bears will head to Los Angeles to face Aaron Donald and the Rams. Sean McVay’s team will be a tough test for a Bears unit that simply isn’t the same team they were a year ago. So where does this leave Robinson’s fantasy game this week? We’ll break it down:

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Week 11 Matchup vs. Rams

Robinson has 63 catches for 618 yards and three touchdowns on the season, and he’s coming off a performance against Detroit that saw him catch six passes on nine targets for 86 yards and no TDs. In one of the most intriguing matchups of Week 11, Robinson will be going up against his former Jacksonville Jaguars teammate Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey has performed well since being traded to Los Angeles earlier this season. From a fantasy perspective, in his three games with the Rams, he has given up an average of just over 11 fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

The Rams are giving up over 240 yards passing per game, which isn’t great, but they’ve also managed to stop the run fairly well, surrendering just 90.8 yards a game on the ground. The Bears’ running game is already a major question mark heading into this one, with David Montgomery a game-time decision.

If Aaron Donald and Company stuff the run and make the Bears rely on Trubisky’s arm, Chicago will be in for a long night. The Bears won the meeting between these two teams last season; it was a tough, defense-centered battle in which both Trubisky and Goff played badly. The score of that game was 15-6. This game is shaping up to be another version of that one–perhaps with different results this time.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson in Week 11?

Fantasy Pros has Robinson projected to score 7.7 points this weekend against the Rams. That sounds about right. Robinson hasn’t scored a touchdown over the last three games, and his outlook is not good this week, either.

With both teams needing a win, and with Trubisky struggling, this has all the makings of a low-scoring affair. The Bears have scored 20 or more points in just four games this season, and they likely won’t go far beyond that this week.

Looks for Rams coach Sean McVay to out-coach Matt Nagy in this one, and look for the Rams defense to make Trubisky uncomfortable all game.

Final Verdict: SIT Robinson this week, unless you’re absolutely desperate and have no other options. He should have a much better fantasy game against the New York Giants next week.

