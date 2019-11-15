Sports Analyst Says There’s ‘No Debate’ That Clippers Are Better Than Lakers

The city of Los Angeles is torn between two teams. The city has the Los Angeles Lakers who have been their favorite since the beginning of time and then there’s the L.A. Clippers who have just recently gained major respect. Los Angeles is now divided into two which has sparked a huge debate. Is LeBron the King of L.A. or is Kawhi Leonard the King of L.A.? Are the Lakers better, or are the Clippers better? This discussion floods the streets of Los Angeles and consumes many conversations.

Sports analysts, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decided to speak upon the argument on their show, Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED. Amid the huge debate, Bayless and Sharpe brought on NBA analyst, Ric Bucher. Bucher had a strong stance and confidently said ‘there’s no debate’ that the Clippers are better than the Lakers.

Ric Bucher joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss whether the Los Angeles Clippers are still looking like a better team than the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bucher elaborated on his thoughts saying, “The Clippers just have way too much for the Lakers. They can send multiple quality defenders at Anthony Davis and wear him down. They can send multiple defenders at LeBron James and wear him down. They can play slow. They can play fast. They can score from the perimeter. They can do all the things you need to do in the postseason and the Lakers are simply hoping that they can be what they are now at the end of the year.”

The Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers own the hearts of many L.A. civilians. They have brought home 16 championship rings and are definitely a team to be proud of. This season, they have two of the best players in the league with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. So far this season they post a 9-2 record, the best in their conference. The team poses a serious threat to all other NBA teams and are legitimate title contenders.

Per NBC Sports, the Lakers have the best defensive rating in the league with their rating under 100. Their roster features particularly great defensive players including, Anthony Davis, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo, and Dwight Howard. No wonder why the Lakers have such a great defensive rating. With players like that, their competitors should struggle to score against them.

The L.A. Clippers

Though the Clippers aren’t doing as well as the Lakers, record wise, they are still out performing other competitors. One also has to take into consideration that one of their key players, Paul George barely took the court for the first time this season on Thursday night. Who knows what’s going to happen once George and Leonard take the court together. One can only predict that the Clippers are going to dominate and outshine all other NBA teams.

The Clippers also feature a strong bench with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. The team now posts a 7-5 record. This record may seem average, or maybe even below average but the team has yet to present all that they have to offer. Fans barely saw PG-13 suit up Thursday night and they have yet to see Leonard and PG play together. The Clippers still have a few tricks up their sleeve and once those tricks are released, the team will be set for success.

It is safe to say that the Lakers still have the hearts of L.A., but the Clippers are giving the team a good run for their money. The competition is getting intense and if the Clippers beat the Lakers again in their next square off and go further than them in the playoffs, the Lakers may just lose their favoritism. This is the battle of L.A. Game on.