Chiefs Andy Reid Provides Injury Update Ahead of Week 13 Matchup Against Oakland

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided a few key injury updates Monday afternoon ahead of his team’s Week 13 clash against the Oakland Raiders. The veteran play caller opened up with an update on Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, and it’s looking like fans could see him suit up at Arrowhead on Sunday.

Andy Reid said that LeSean McCoy was not in concussion protocol at the end of the Chargers game. Said there was some confusion after the game and wanted to clear it up. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) November 25, 2019

“There was some confusion after the game,” Reid said of the veteran’s status following the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Following Kansas City’s Week 12 bye, Shady appears healthy enough to play against the Raiders. Wednesday’s official injury report should provide further confirmation, and also clarify running back Damien Williams’ status. The 27-year-old picked up a rib injury during the Chargers game and ultimately did not return.

As for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Reid remains optimistic that fans will see him in action come Sunday, but says he’ll keep a further eye on the three-time Pro Bowler during practice before making a final decision.

Andy Reid said he’s optimistic about Tyreek Hill’s availability this week but added he wants to see how he does at practice. Hill left the game early against the Chargers with a hamstring injury. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) November 25, 2019

Hill picked up a hamstring knock against Los Angeles, and was forced to retreat to the locker room during the first quarter.

Así se retiro a los vestidores el receptor de los @Chiefs, Tyreek Hill, por una lesión muscular 😥 ¡Esperemos que no sea grave! 😫 🎥: @DYBaik_#NFL100 | #TuPaseCompleto | #TuNFLMexico pic.twitter.com/zYTsiLdvmU — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) November 19, 2019

Chiefs Storied Rivalry With the Raiders

Chiefs fans understand just how contentious playing Raiders are at home, and Reid touched on that in his address to the media as well.

“We look forward to that challenge playing the Raiders,” he sad. “It’s really about getting ourselves ready. We have to be focused for the week.”

The Chiefs scored all of their points in the 28-10 victory against their divisional foes in Week 2, and Reid made sure to praise the team for their efforts after finding themselves down by 10 at the end of the first quarter, adding some minor improvements that could be made ahead of this weekend’s rematch.

“The guys did a nice job with that second quarter and executed well. Better communication, better feeling for the defense. They’re playing well together, but there’s plenty of room to get better.

“If you can strive to get better each week, that could be a good goal. It takes times and reps and going through the league. The guys have done a nice job of getting better every week.”

Finally, Reid lauded his longtime rivalry with head coach Jon Gruden, adding that the two have also developed somewhat of a friendship over the years.

“I have a lot of respect for Jon Gruden as a football coach and friend. It should be a great game and I know Arrowhead will be rocking this Thanksgiving weekend.”

Andy Reid’s Post-Bye Week Success

While his clock management skills might be somewhat questionable, Andy Reid’s record following his team’s bye week is something worth observing. In this 21-year career as a head coach in the league, the 61-year-old is 17-3 coming off a bye. Only two of those have come in his nearly six years with the Chiefs, with the most recent being a 2017 overtime defeat against the New York Giants.

Just like last season, the Chiefs play the Raiders in the their first game coming off a break, and they’re hoping to get the best of their divisional foes like they did the year before. The Raiders’ playoff chances are riding on a victory against Kansas City and more wins in the coming week. If they can finally get one over the back-to-back AFC West champions, then it certainly makes the AFC postseason race interesting.