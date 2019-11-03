Baker Mayfield Shows off Shocking New Look in Denver

In the midst of a miserable start to the season, Baker Mayfield is changing things up.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback showed off a full handlebar mustache in advance of his team’s matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, mixing it up from his usual full beard or clean shaven look.

Mayfield sported a mustache in training camp — something he was very proud of. He also enjoyed the air of mystery behind the look.

“That’s the elegance of having a mustache,” Mayfield said. “Maybe you’ll find out why I got rid of the goatee, maybe you won’t. That’s the great thing about having a mustache. It’s always a mystery.”

Mayfield’s mustache has been a topic of conversation before, but not with the Browns. While at Oklahoma, the Heisman winning QB would grow out his stache to let Bedlam rival Oklahoma State know there was a new sheriff in town. His thick handlebar look was especially impressive.

Baker Mayfield’s Tumultuous Week Ahead of Matchup With Broncos

The Browns have been one of — if not the — most disappointing teams in the NFL. Many expected Cleveland to have a handle on the division and even compete for a Super Bowl, with Mayfield leading the way.

Instead, a year after setting the rookie record for touchdowns in a season, Mayfield leads the NFL in interceptions (12) and is last in QB rating and completion percentage.

The frustration boiled over this week when Mayfield snapped at a reporter’s question and stormed away from his media availability.

Mayfield was taking questions from reporters when a line of questioning about a drive stalling out set him off.

“Stop saying but,” Mayfield told the reporter. “I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know. That’s just plain and simple.”

The reporter followed up with, “Were you happy with that drive?”

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield said. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask.”

Mayfield went on Twitter following the outburst to explain himself.

“Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it…. I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way… that’s too bad.”

Browns Mix Things up on Offensive Line

After failing to get help at the trade deadline on the offensive line, the Browns are working with what they’ve got to find a solution to protecting Mayfield.

After trying a few things out last week, the Browns mixed it up again in Denver,

with Wyatt Teller will start at right guard and inserting Greg Robinson back into the starting lineup. Robinson was benched last week after starting every game prior.

Sounds like LT Greg Robinson returning to starting lineup for #Browns. Interesting. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 3, 2019

Teller replaces Eric Kush in the starting lineup. He was acquired by the Browns via a trade with the Bills just before the start of the regular season. He started seven games as a rookie for Buffalo year.

