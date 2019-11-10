Bears Star Linebacker Leaves With Gruesome Arm Injury [WATCH]

The Chicago Bears suffered a major blow late in the first quarter in their game against the Detroit Lions. The Bears’ star linebacker, Danny Trevathan, went down to the ground while tackling Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, and the way he landed was both disturbing and gruesome. WARNING: the following content is both GRAPHIC and difficult to watch.

Because the last thing the Bears need is Danny Trevathan to be lost long-term to this injury…#Bears100 #NFL100

pic.twitter.com/c12gcTjCsZ — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) November 10, 2019

News is not going to be good for #DannyTrevathan @ChicagoBears. Posting shortly. — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) November 10, 2019

Trevathan went into the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room. He left the game and did not return. He was ruled as questionable to return in the second quarter, but watching the video of the play on which he was injured showed virtually no indication he’d be back after that. With defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, it was the second significant injury this Bears team has suffered this season.

Trevathan Has Been a Core Member of Bears Defense

He has been a core member of this great Bears defense, and a leader of the team. He has also been a mentor to second-year linebacker Roquan Smith. It’s difficult to imagine this Bears defense without Trevathan. However long he’s gone, he will absolutely be missed.

There has been no official diagnosis on his left arm, but so far, the outlook for Trevathan doesn’t look good. Clearly, arms are not supposed to bend that way. Sports medical analyst and “Pro Football Doc” David J. Chao gave his opinion via Twitter, and said that based on the video, there appeared to be “a grotesque left elbow dislocation with a possible fracture.”

The “possible fracture” part is the scary part here. If Trevathan broke his arm, he’s likely out for the season. Hopefully, the injury won’t hinder Trevathan in the long term, although Chao also noted in his post that Trevathan was likely out for the season.

Trevathan will turn 30 years old next March, and his contract with the Bears will be up at the end of this season. He was also playing some of the best football of his career this year, and together with Hicks, was part of the heart of this team.

Man, if Danny Trevathan is seriously hurt, you're taking the *other* heart and soul of the defense away after losing Akiem Hicks. Trevathan is in a contract year, too, and was playing his best football in 2019. Brutal, brutal, brutal. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) November 10, 2019

The Bears were lucky in 2018 because they managed to avoid getting bitten by the injury bug for the most part. In 2019, they haven’t been so lucky. It has bitten them. Hard.

