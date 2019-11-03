Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Get Ultimatum From NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry had a choice to make before coming out for the second half against the Denver Broncos on Sunday — change their cleats that did not meet NFL regulations, or sit out.
The NFL is notoriously strict on what kind of shoes players can wear during games and told the Browns Pro Bowl passing-catching duo that they would have to change their shoes or they wouldn’t be allowed to play, according to Jay Feely of CBS Sports.
OBJ was wearing a pair of cleats that appeared to show a clown face as a shoutout to Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” film. Landry wore gold Nike cleats.
Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Change Cleats at Half
Here’s how the NFL rules read on cleats:
Each player may select among shoe styles previously approved by the League office. All players on the same team must wear shoes with the same dominant color. Approved shoe styles will contain one team color which must be the same for all players on a given team. A player may wear an unapproved standard football shoe style as long as the player tapes over the entire shoe to conform to his team’s selected dominant color. Logos, names, or other commercial identification on shoes are not permitted to be visible unless advance approval is granted by the League office.
Both Landry and Beckham changed their shoes at half and were out for the start of the third quarter. Beckham sported just straight black and white cleats.
CBS color commentator Rich Gannon ripped both Landry and Beckham on the broadcast for the distraction.
“There are rules for a reason,” Gannon said. “I think you should just follow the rules and do what you can to help your football team win.
Odell Beckham Has History of Uniform Violations
It’s not the first time Beckham has had to change his game-day apparel. In the first game of the season, he had to come off the field against the Jets for a crucial red zone possession when he was told he was wearing an improper visor and also faced questions about a watch he wore during games.
Beckham was also fined $14,000 for pants that didn’t cover his knees completely during games, which led to him ripping the NFL’s policy.
“Fined $15,000 for some pants, and a knee pad that’s this big is not going to protect me from getting hit from Dont’a Hightower straight into my knee,” Beckham said. “There’s no way around it. Everyone around the league’s pants are there. My kneecap’s way higher than probably a lot of the other people. It’s stupid.
“You can ask people in the NFL. I got hit from all kinds of different players and different teams. It’s just whack. I don’t know how else to describe it to you, but it’s whack.”
Here is the history of Beckham’s fines in the NFL, which add up to $249,620 and one game.
|Oct. 18, 2019
|Uniform Violation
|$14,037
|Oct. 4, 2019
|Unsportsmanlike Conduct
|$14,037
|Sept. 29, 2017
|Excessive Celebration
|$12,154
|Dec. 22, 2016
|Uniform Violation
|$18,231
|Dec. 9, 2016
|Verbal Abuse of Official
|$12,154
|Oct. 21, 2016
|Unsportsmanlike Conduct
|$24,309
|Oct. 7, 2016
|Unsportsmanlike Conduct
|$24,309
|Sept. 25, 2016
|Blindside/Late Hit
|$36,000
|Sept. 16, 2016
|Excessive Celebration
|$12,154
|Dec. 21, 2015
|Unsportsmanlike Conduct
|$52,529
|Oct. 7, 2015
|Multiple Altercations
|$8,681
|Jan. 2, 2015
|Removing Helmet on Field
|$11,025
|Dec. 26, 2014
|Role in Brawl vs. Rams
|$10,000
Beckham should expect another letter from the NFL this week when fines are announced.
