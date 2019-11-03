Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Get Ultimatum From NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry had a choice to make before coming out for the second half against the Denver Broncos on Sunday — change their cleats that did not meet NFL regulations, or sit out.

The NFL is notoriously strict on what kind of shoes players can wear during games and told the Browns Pro Bowl passing-catching duo that they would have to change their shoes or they wouldn’t be allowed to play, according to Jay Feely of CBS Sports.

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play. Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

OBJ was wearing a pair of cleats that appeared to show a clown face as a shoutout to Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” film. Landry wore gold Nike cleats.

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Change Cleats at Half

Here’s how the NFL rules read on cleats:

Each player may select among shoe styles previously approved by the League office. All players on the same team must wear shoes with the same dominant color. Approved shoe styles will contain one team color which must be the same for all players on a given team. A player may wear an unapproved standard football shoe style as long as the player tapes over the entire shoe to conform to his team’s selected dominant color. Logos, names, or other commercial identification on shoes are not permitted to be visible unless advance approval is granted by the League office.

Both Landry and Beckham changed their shoes at half and were out for the start of the third quarter. Beckham sported just straight black and white cleats.

CBS color commentator Rich Gannon ripped both Landry and Beckham on the broadcast for the distraction.

“There are rules for a reason,” Gannon said. “I think you should just follow the rules and do what you can to help your football team win.

Odell Beckham Has History of Uniform Violations

It’s not the first time Beckham has had to change his game-day apparel. In the first game of the season, he had to come off the field against the Jets for a crucial red zone possession when he was told he was wearing an improper visor and also faced questions about a watch he wore during games.

Beckham was also fined $14,000 for pants that didn’t cover his knees completely during games, which led to him ripping the NFL’s policy.

“Fined $15,000 for some pants, and a knee pad that’s this big is not going to protect me from getting hit from Dont’a Hightower straight into my knee,” Beckham said. “There’s no way around it. Everyone around the league’s pants are there. My kneecap’s way higher than probably a lot of the other people. It’s stupid.

More #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on fine: "They feel the need to fine me for some pants that cost probably six cents to make, and we're getting fined $15,000. They're just finding a way to pull the money back from the players." Beckham added he'll appeal the fine. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 22, 2019

“You can ask people in the NFL. I got hit from all kinds of different players and different teams. It’s just whack. I don’t know how else to describe it to you, but it’s whack.”

Here is the history of Beckham’s fines in the NFL, which add up to $249,620 and one game.

Oct. 18, 2019 Uniform Violation $14,037 Oct. 4, 2019 Unsportsmanlike Conduct $14,037 Sept. 29, 2017 Excessive Celebration $12,154 Dec. 22, 2016 Uniform Violation $18,231 Dec. 9, 2016 Verbal Abuse of Official $12,154 Oct. 21, 2016 Unsportsmanlike Conduct $24,309 Oct. 7, 2016 Unsportsmanlike Conduct $24,309 Sept. 25, 2016 Blindside/Late Hit $36,000 Sept. 16, 2016 Excessive Celebration $12,154 Dec. 21, 2015 Unsportsmanlike Conduct $52,529 Oct. 7, 2015 Multiple Altercations $8,681 Jan. 2, 2015 Removing Helmet on Field $11,025 Dec. 26, 2014 Role in Brawl vs. Rams $10,000

Beckham should expect another letter from the NFL this week when fines are announced.

