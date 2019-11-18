Blazers: Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why Jamal Crawford Hasn’t Been Signed

Jamal Crawford has not played NBA basketball since last season.

One person who is shocked that Crawford has not found a home is newly minted Portland Trail Blazer forward, Carmelo Anthony. “I’m surprised of course,” Anthony told me.

“It is what it is.”

Crawford literally scored 50 points last season as a member of the Phoenix Suns. A 20 year NBA vet, Jamal Crawford has career averages of 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Crawford, the eighth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of the University of Michigan ranks seventh among NBA players in regular-season three-point field goals made. Crawford, 39 is also an all-time leader in four-point plays in the NBA.

A couple of weeks ago, I asked Lakers forward Anthony Davis what he likes about Crawford’s game, Davis likes the way Crawford puts the ball in the hoop. “Instant scorer,” Davis told me.

Why is Crawford not on an NBA roster currently?

“I know I can play,” Crawford told NBA.com’s Shaun Powell.

“I would think my reputation is still solid. It’s baffling to me…

“Physically, I feel better than I did last season,” he said. “I’m able to get my body together. My skill set is sharp. I feel that I’m good. My mindset is be patient and hopefully something good comes about it. I’ll be ready for the opportunity.”

Names like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are believed to be interested in Crawford.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 11-2 and currently have the best record in the National Basketball Association. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are clicking.

When asked if the Lakers could be an option, AD wasn’t shy. “If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list,” Davis told me.

“He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

The 76ers could also use Crawford. Last season there was interest. Crawford ultimately signed with the Suns.

The Clippers like the Lakers are waiting to see what happens with Andre Iguodala who is still under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the meantime, Crawford plans to remain steadfast: “Yeah, just being patient,” Crawford told Sekou Smith on the NBA.com Hangtime Podcast.

“Obviously, I would have loved to start the season on a team. It’s kind of weird because it’s the first time in two decades I haven’t been with a team when the season starts. So, it’s kind of weird in that regard I’m just staying positive and being patient and hopes something comes up. So, like you said, I’ll be ready. I’m always ready and in shape; it’s just the matter finding the situation that will have me, and it will benefit both parties.”

Two-time NBA champion, Kenny Smith thinks Crawford will join a team at some point this season. “I think Jamal has a special talent,” the TNT commentator told me.

“Teams who are saying: ‘We’re trying to win it all’ will eventually look at him and say: ‘we’re missing him.’ He’s a fit everywhere. In the second unit, he can come in and do exactly; well not exactly, but he can do a lot of things like Lou Williams. I think Lou is younger at this stage and is better at it at this stage, but Jamal is close.”