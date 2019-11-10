Carmelo Anthony Return: Politics, ‘Prior Stuff’ Has Kept Melo Away says Legend

Carmelo Anthony is still without an NBA team and one NBA player may know why.

Insert retired NBA legend Tim Thomas.

The seventh pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Thomas played in 12 NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Thomas, a Villanova product who averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 824 games tells me that Anthony can still play in today’s NBA game and suggests that politics may have gotten in Melo’s way.

Carmelo Anthony just told me he wants to return 2000% wants to see @JCrossover play and is pleased with Derrick Rose’s play. pic.twitter.com/sifOZdU3V1 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) November 8, 2019

Check out our brief Q&A on Melo below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Why isn’t Carmelo Anthony on an NBA team?

Tim Thomas: Man, that’s the question right…How old is ‘Melo?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: 35.

Tim Thomas: 35….. ‘Melo still has game. Melo SHOULD be in the NBA. I mean I don’t understand. I mean a lot of times politics gets in the way of different things but…as a former player, someone who played against ‘Melo, and understands the way the game has changed, I mean ‘Melo’s a guy any team in the NBA can use right now. Any team, honestly. But I think with ‘Melo just the prior stuff and stuff of late with not wanting to come off the bench, all those kind of things. A lot of times you put yourself in a tough situation and then politics play a big part. But definitely ‘Melo should be in the league. Definitely.

Carmelo Anthony has intentions of still playing in the NBA. On Thursday Anthony told me he has every intention on getting back on the basketball court.

“Yeah I’m surprised,” Anthony told me on Thursday while on the red carpet of the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter’s diner which honored him.

“It is what it is at this point, I’m sitting back waiting spending time with my family and that’s all I can focus on right now.”

When asked if he wants to play he told me: “2000 percent, make that the headline.”

Anthony was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He hasn’t played NBA basketball since November 8, 2018 as a member of the Houston Rockets in a game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star and has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

NBA notables like Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, Grant Hill, Draymond Green, Stephen A. Smith, Walt Frazier, Jerome Williams, Chris Haynes, Sean Deveney and more have all stated on record that Carmelo Anthony should sign with an NBA team.

Last season the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony had mutual interests. LeBron James’ injury on Christmas day, coupled with failed Laker/Anthony Davis trade attempts at the NBA’s trade deadline in February caused LA not to make the NBA Playoffs. As a result, the Lakers and Anthony were unable to reach a deal.

Will Melo get another opportunity in the NBA? Time will tell.