Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Throws TD on First Drive Back From Injury [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked cool and comfortable under center in his first game back against the Tennessee Titans since dislocating his knee against the Denver Broncos in Week 7. The reigning NFL MVP found tight end Travis Kelce for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

No better way to start the game 🏹 pic.twitter.com/6LHQEH05BW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2019

Mahomes’ first pass of the game was originally ruled an interception, but quickly overturned after it was determined the ball touched the ground while in the possession of the Titans’ Kenny Vaccaro.

Prior to the game, number 15 was seen warming up at Nissan Stadium, looking just as natural as he did before his October 17 injury.

Here’s a look at #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes loosening up pregame. #Titans defense will have a big time challenge today. pic.twitter.com/0bM4F7hlYD — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 10, 2019

Given how quickly Mahomes has found his groove again, this could be a promising afternoon for the Chiefs and fantasy team owners who happily took Mahomes off their bench today.