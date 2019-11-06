Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Agrees With Lakers Star Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, Chicago native and Los Angeles Lakers’ star recently made claims that Chicago, not New York is the Mecca of basketball. Today, Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach, Doc Rivers and Patrick Beverley, L.A. Clippers guard echoed those comments and agreed with the 6’10” Center.

Anthony Davis stands by Chicago being the Mecca of Basketball: “It is. We’ve got the best basketball players ever. You look at the history with all the guys we’ve got that made the league and even the guys that didn’t make the league. They say New York, but it’s not even close.” pic.twitter.com/k7Xfmg1CRb — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 4, 2019

Though Davis may be biased as he is from Chicago, the city did birth many great basketball players such as, Davis, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas, Doc Rivers, Jabari Parker, Juwan Howard, Tim Hardaway and Patrick Beverley. New York is often recognized as the Mecca of basketball, but Davis strongly disagrees. He went as far as saying it “doesn’t even come close,” in comparison to his hometown.

Patrick Beverley’s Thoughts

Patrick Beverley who also grew up in Chicago agreed with Davis saying that, “over the years, due to the violence [in Chicago], basketball has sort of taken a step down, but it’s coming back up.”

When asked what qualities Chicago had in comparison to other cities when it came to basketball, Beverley gave a well thought response. He said, “for us to come out in rain, sleet, snow, and go out there and grind. I remember days when I used to go out there and grind in the snow. You know, it just shows the passion for the game.”

Though it does show passion for a player to continuously go out and practice no matter the circumstances, one in favor of New York being the Mecca of basketball could argue that players from NY also grind in rain, sleet or snow.

It is no surprise that the Chicago native would root for his city as the Mecca of Basketball as he has always been proud in representing his city. Beverley grew up in Chicago, in not always the best of conditions. As reported by Josh Martin of Closeup360, due to his father’s struggle with drug abuse, Beverley grew up with his mom, Lisa Beverley who had him at 18-years-old. Growing up Beverley said he’s, “lived in motels, I’ve been in hospitals. My grandma had cancer. I’ve seen it and been through it all, so I lived it.”

It has always been important for Beverley to represent his city and be an inspiration to children who grew up in environments like his.

"It's 10 million kids just like me. Kids in New York, in Chicago, in L.A., in Oakland, in Atlanta, who go through the same thing and don't make it out; they don't have a voice. I speak for them. I hoop for them." – Patrick Beverley (via B/R)#NBA #Clippers pic.twitter.com/h2fx5XeFKx — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) October 11, 2019

Doc Rivers’ Input

Doc Rivers is another great basketball player that came out of Chicago, Illinois. He too made comments that reflected those of Davis. He said, “yeah, he’s right. It’s not even a question.”

Patrick Beverley on Chicago being the Mecca of Basketball – “Of course [it is]. Over the past years, we’ve had a lot of basketball players come out. Over the years, due to the violence, basketball has sort of taken a step down, but it’s coming back up.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/DYqFM1YLx7 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 5, 2019

Rivers doesn’t even think New York comes close to the windy city when it comes to which one has produced better basketball players. Doc Rivers made his first debut as an NBA basketball player in 1983. He played 13 seasons. Eight of those seasons he played with the Hawks, which he is still their all-time leader in assists with 3,866. He has a career average of 10.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Rivers credits Chicago for everything that he has become, saying “I think everything that I am is because of Chicago,” Rivers said. “My dad, mom. It’s where I grew up. It was the only city I knew.”

The Other Side

There are a lot of people who believe that the Mecca of basketball is New York. This makes sense as there have also been many AMAZING basketball players that have come from there such as, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Carmelo Anthony, Bernard King and Stephon Marbury. And, how can one forget the greatest of all-time basketball player Michael Jordan, who is also from Brooklyn, New York.

Chicago and New York have been the home to some of the best players in the league. It’s hard to say which one has produced the most or the best. It is hard to believe that those are the only two places in the conversation though. What about California? California birthed, L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, just to name a few.