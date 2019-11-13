Cowboys Make Surprising Decision on Colin Kaepernick Workout: Report

The Dallas Cowboys will be on hand to scout Colin Kaepernick.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Dallas is expected to attend the former 49ers quarterback’s league-wide workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

After speaking to another team from my last tweet, as of now, I’m told there is interest within the #Cowboys organization to send at least one representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout, per source.

Just spoke to a source from an NFC NFL team that told me their team will review the Colin Kaepernick workout in the morning. The source’s opinion: “We have nothing to lose by attending Kaepernick’s workout, but I still think for us it would just be an information-gathering trip.”

Kaepernick — who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016, due in part to his sweeping National Anthem protest which garnered national attention and drew eyes to social injustice in America — confirmed on Twitter that the workout, although arranged without his knowledge, will take place this weekend.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, adding 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground, across six seasons with the 49ers, guiding the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “several clubs” have expressed interest in Kaepernick and inquired about his “football readiness.”

“Several clubs inquired as to Kaepernick’s football readiness and both him and his reps have frequently expressed his desire for him to return to the league. The NFL has arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate him,” Rapoport tweeted.

Kaep’s Would-Be Fit with the Cowboys

This is likely due diligence on owner/general manager Jerry Jones’ part. His organization already boasts a franchise signal-caller who’s entering his prime and doing so without a contract beyond this year. Dallas is set for as long as Dak Prescott remains healthy.

Behind Prescott on the depth chart, all by his lonesome, is 2017 undrafted free agent Cooper Rush, who held off Mike White this preseason for the backup job. The Cowboys do not currently have a passer on the practice squad, though Kaepernick isn’t eligible to sign there, anyway.

Considering Jones’ staunch view regarding the National Anthem, and despite his recent acquisition of Kaepernick supporter Michael Bennett, it would be a stunner if the Cowboys are the team to end what many perceive is league collusion to blackball Kaepernick — indefinitely.

