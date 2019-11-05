Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin Scores 42-Yard Touchdown vs. Giants [WATCH]

Blake Jarwin: Slayer of Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ backup tight end continued his dominance against the New York Giants, taking a Dak Prescott pass to the house for a 42-yard touchdown in Monday night’s game at East Rutherford.

Check it out:

Exactly how Kellen Moore drew it up pic.twitter.com/1g0GrNmfTr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2019

The reserve TE behind Jason Witten, Jarwin had just 11 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns coming into the rivalry game. He caught a one-yard score in Dallas’ Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Jarwin seems to thrive against Big Blue. Of his six career TDs, five have occurred when facing the Giants, including four at MetLife Stadium, the team announced.

Jarwin’s score cut Dallas’ deficit to 12-10 late in the second quarter. His was the first big play through the air for Prescott, who’s completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards, one TD and one interception, as of this writing.

Quinn to Unlock Major Bonus with Next Sack

It’s fair to reason that Cowboys sack leader Robert Quinn will take Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones to the ground at some point during Monday Night Football. And if (when?) he does, Quinn will reap quite the reward.

As NFL Media’s Kimberly Jones breaks down, the veteran defensive end will earn an $800,000 bonus with his next sack — his seventh in a Cowboys uniform. An “important” one.

“#Cowboys pass-rusher Robert Quinn has 6 sacks in 5 games, and the next one is big: With a sack, he gets a bonus of more than $800K,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “The Dolphins are paying him more than $1.1M, Dallas pays him $8M, and his 7th sack gets him to $10M — a number that was important to him.”

Heading into the contest, the Giants’ offensive line surrendered 23 sacks and 61 QB hits, a number that figures to rise due to Jones’ inexperience. Suffice it to say, the Cowboys, rested from their bye week, know — contrary to his mobility skills — Jones may be an easy mark.

“How much different are they? He’s no Lamar Jackson. Ya know what I mean? I’m not really worried about him scrambling like that, he’s a pretty good pocket passer so we’ll be alright,” Quinn said last week, via NFL Media’s Jane Slater.

Through two quarters, only Lawrence has sacked Jones, who’s thrown for 75 yards, a TD and INT on 10-of-17 passing. Quinn has contributed an assisted tackle.

