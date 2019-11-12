Cowboys DE Michael Bennett Hints at Retirement After 2019 Season

Michael Bennett could prove to be one-and-done with the Dallas Cowboys.

Finally addressing the media nearly a month after his arrival to Dallas, the veteran defensive end, who turns 34 on Wednesday, discussed a variety of topics. And in doing so cracked the door to walk away from the sport as soon as year’s end.

Such is the reason that Bennett, upon being acquired by the Cowboys, restructured his contract to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

“I don’t know. This could be my last year in the NFL,” Bennett told reporters Monday, following Dallas’ 28-24 loss to the Vikings, per The Athletic. “Could be thinking about what’s the best thing for my family, what’s the best thing healthwise and my future. Just take it one game at a time, one year at a time.”

Bennett is in his 11th NFL season and on his fifth team, traded from the New England Patriots on Oct. 24 for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick. He’s no longer a starter, which may be contributing to his mindset. Other factors: He’s made nearly $60 million in career earnings, played in three Pro Bowls, and won a Super Bowl. His incentive to outlast Father Time isn’t strong.

But it seems Bennett, who attended high school in Houston and college at Texas A&M, truly is enjoying the ride with the Cowboys — wherever it ultimately takes him. That he’s merely a role player with his new employer isn’t an annoyance; it’s a privilege on America’s Team.

“Everybody loves the Cowboys around the country. I grew up watching the Cowboys, Alvin Harper, Michael Irvin, Ken Norton, all those guys,” he said, per The Athletic. “It’s honor to be able to play for an organization that you grew up in Houston being able to see.”

Bennett Accepts Second-Fiddle to Tank

Surprisingly, to some extent, Bennett has seamlessly integrated into an extremely eclectic locker room. He’s settled into his niche on defense — that is, spelling $105 million pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence on occasional passing downs.

Lawrence isn’t blowing anyone away this season, posting 4.5 sacks through nine games, but he’s established as being among the most talented teammates Bennett’s ever had — better than the likes of Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Fletcher Cox, to name a few.

“I’m just a part of (the defense), DeMarcus is the key to it. DeMarcus is one of the best players I’ve played with,” he said, per The Athletic.



He added: “I’d say DeMarcus Lawrence is probably at the top of that list.”

Bennett Discusses Cowboys’ Scheme

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was so gung-ho to deal for Bennett because he felt the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder defender fit Dallas’ defense better than New England’s, and his position flexibility could help along the line.

It’s only been two games, but Jerry appears to have assumed correctly. Bennett has totaled five tackles and a sack as a Cowboy, logging two quarterback hits in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Paired with Lawrence and team sack leader Robert Quinn, the trio is consistently applying pressure on opposing passers.

This is a credit to defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and passing game coordinator Kris Richard for putting Bennett in an ideal spot to succeed. And a credit to Bennett adjusting so quickly in a system he appreciates for its (relative) simplicity.

“It’s all the same really when it comes down to it. The scheme is very familiar to something I’m used to,” he said, per The Athletic. “I just came from the place (New England) with the most defenses in the league, so any other defense is pretty much easy to learn.”

