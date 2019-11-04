Cowboys DE Robert Quinn to Unlock ‘Important’ Bonus With Next Sack: Report

It’s fair to reason that Dallas Cowboys sack leader Robert Quinn will take New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to the ground at some point during Monday Night Football.

And if (when?) he does, Quinn will reap quite the reward.

As NFL Media’s Kimberly Jones breaks down, the veteran defensive end will earn an $800,000 bonus with his next sack — his seventh in a Cowboys uniform. An “important” one.

“#Cowboys pass-rusher Robert Quinn has 6 sacks in 5 games, and the next one is big: With a sack, he gets a bonus of more than $800K,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “The Dolphins are paying him more than $1.1M, Dallas pays him $8M, and his 7th sack gets him to $10M — a number that was important to him.”

Quinn was scheduled to earn $11.8 million with the Dolphins before tanking Miami dealt him to Dallas earlier this offseason for a 2020 sixth-round pick. He’s responded by posting six sacks across five games, relegating $105 million man DeMarcus Lawrence (3.5 sacks) to second fiddle.

The Giants’ offensive line has surrendered 23 sacks and 61 QB hits this season, a number that figures to rise due to rookie starter Jones’ inexperience. Suffice it to say, the Cowboys, rested from their bye week, know — contrary to his mobility skills — Jones may be an easy mark.

“How much different are they? He’s no Lamar Jackson. Ya know what I mean? I’m not really worried about him scrambling like that, he’s a pretty good pocket passer so we’ll be alright,” Quinn said last week, via NFL Media’s Jane Slater.

Quinn Adopts Do-or-Die Mentality for Rest of Season

The Cowboys are 4-3 but the Eagles are nipping at their heels at 5-4. It appears a tight race over the final stretch is in store, and Dallas can ill afford to blow winnable opportunities, such as Monday versus the same squad, more or less, they walloped in Week 1.

This shouldn’t be another Jets disaster for the Cowboys. It better not be another Jets disaster, as far as Quinn is concerned. A 29-year-old ninth-year vet, he’s all too familiar with complacency in these situations, facing a subpar opponent on a primetime stage — classic letdown territory. It’s human nature. But it’s also preventable, and fixable.

“We’ve been playing with a lot of what-if this year. We know the talent we have on the D-line. It’s about going out there and doing it. We got all the pieces. We can talk a good game all day, you got to put up or shut up,” Quinn said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

