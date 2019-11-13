How Can New England Solve Its Rushing Problems?

Through the first nine games, the New England Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging just 92.9 yards per game. That’s a steep drop-off from last year’s Super Bowl-winning team that finished the year with the fifth-best rushing offense.

What happened? Well, aside from a total overhaul at tight end and key injuries on the offensive line, New England has become predictable on offense when it comes to passing or running. There’s one player who could perhaps change that, turning the New England rushing offense into a diverse ground-and-pound attack.

That player is rookie Damien Harris.

New England has four primary running backs currently ahead of Harris on the depth chart — Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, James White, and Sony Michel. They are all around the same size, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds with the exception of White who is 194. Even Harris falls into the category, but what makes him different is his stalkiness and ability to break tackles.

The Patriots found their most success running the ball with a guy like LeGarrette Blount, Corey Dillon, or even Jonas Gray in the backfield, big bruisers who ran through tacklers. Like those three, Harris has shown the capability to be a 1,000-yard rusher in college while also playing a role in the receiving game.

But just how can Harris help the Patriots’ offense down the stretch, exactly?

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

A Check-Down Who Can Run

James White is underrated for his ability to break tackles and burst through holes in short-yardage situations. But he is still undersized and his effectiveness running through nose tackles isn’t as steady.

That’s where a guy like Harris comes in. Sure, he’s the exact same size as Sony Michel, but what makes Harris different is his bruising ability. It’s not a knock on Michel, but rather stating the obvious that the two possess different rushing styles.

New England has been trying to integrate Brandon Bolden into the offense and when they have he’s been effective. Using Harris as the bruiser back can help set up Michel’s shiftier running style.

But Harris is a better pass-catcher than Michel in addition to his ability to become a downhill runner. That type of versatility is hard to find and could potentially make Harris a big factor for the future.

Getting a Wynn

The Patriots will benefit from having left tackle Isaiah Wynn back in the fold as well. Injured since Week 2 with turf toe, Wynn is eligible to return for New England’s Week 12 encounter with Dallas.

New England has been effective rushing for short yardage to the left side but has only 19 first downs to 11 negative plays on that side. The Patriots’ rush power index to the left side remains at 100 percent, one of just three teams with such a mark in the league. But when it comes to rushing over the middle has just 12 first downs and a 50 percent power index.

With a bruiser like Harris, New England could potentially extend some of those short runs over the middle by a few yards, perhaps making the difference on a scoring run. Giving him a chance to produce as a third-down back could potentially be the difference for New England’s offense in the second half of the regular season.

READ NEXT: Patriots vs Bills Week 16 Time & Date Announced