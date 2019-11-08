Devin Singletary Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bills RB Week 10?

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) will visit the Cleveland Browns (2-6) this weekend, and they will do so with a surging backfield. Bills running back Devin Singletary seems to have fully recovered from a pesky hamstring injury that kept him on the bench for three games earlier this season. Singletary had a career-best game Week 9 against a very bad Washington Redskins defense, however, so his fantasy arrows are definitely pointing up.

Singletary is joined in the Bills backfield by veteran Frank Gore, and it’s likely the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen will lean heavily on the run game in order to avoid the likes of Myles Garrett. It’s likely that both Gore and Singletary will see action–so who would you start Week 10? Here’s a breakdown of the matchup from a fantasy football perspective:

Devin Singletary Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Cleveland Browns

The Bills are bringing the NFL’s 11th ranked rushing unit into Cleveland, and Singletary is coming off his best game as a pro. Singletary rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown, while also catching four passes for 45 yards against the Redskins last week, and he has seen his snap count surpass that of Frank Gore for two weeks in a row now. The Bills are averaging 129.4 yards rushing a game, and they’ll have ample opportunities to run on this Browns defense.

The Browns have a solid defense, but they’ve been more generous against the run than you’d expect. They’ve given up 141.2 rushing yards a game and over 25 points a game this season, and they just got done giving up 127 yards on the ground against Phillip Lindsay and the Denver Broncos last week.

Start or Sit Devin Singletary Week 10 vs Browns

Fantasy Pros has Singletary projected to score 10.6 points this weekend against the Browns, and their experts overwhelmingly think Singletary should get the start over Gore fantasy-wise. He may score more than 10.6 points in PPR leagues this week, however. He has had two double-digit fantasy games in a row, and the Browns have been more than generous against the run as of late.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is definitely aware of the spark Singletary provides when he hits the field. “Frank [Gore] has played a lot of games in this league and he has a lot of experience. He has been to the circus before and he knows what is going on,” Kitchens said recently. “They are not going to sit him down anytime soon, but when Singletary comes in, he definitely adds a jolt of energy,” Kitchens noted.

Final Verdict: START him. Even if Cleveland manages to win this one, Singletary has been dynamic in nearly every game he has played in. He just may be coming into his own in the second half of this season. He should be a solid RB2 option this week.

