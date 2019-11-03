DeSean Jackson Starting for Eagles Sunday versus Bears: Report

The Eagles have been optimistic all week and it looks like that good juju has worked.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson will return to the field for the first time since injuring his abdomen in Week 2. Jackson, who has eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns (all those stats coming in Week 1), will give Philadelphia the speedy deep threat they have been sorely missing.

Eagles’ WR DeSean Jackson, listed as questionable with an abdomen injury, is expected to play Sunday vs. the Bears, per source. Eagles also get back RB Darren Sproles and Miles Sanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2019

“I think any time DeSean is on the field, defenses have to account for that, for that speed and his receiving ability,” head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week. “Whether or not he’s the primary on the route, could be a different story, but I think the respect of what he gets defensively, whether it takes two guys to defend him or if they are going to just put one guy on him.”

Jackson caught two separate 50-yard scoring strikes from quarterback Carson Wentz in his re-debut with the Eagles. The highlight-reel plays placed him in rare air as his 31 touchdowns of 50 yards or more put him second in NFL history behind Jerry Rice. He also became the third-oldest player to ever record multiple 50-yard touchdowns in a single game.

“It definitely helps us I think as an offense when he’s on the field because he’s such a dynamic guy, speed guy and a really good leader for our young guys that are also playing at this time,” Pederson said.

Jackson Sleeping in Hyperbaric Chamber, Rehabbing with Trainer

DeSean Jackson has been vigorously working to get back on the field. According to his mother, the speedy receiver has been using a hyperbaric chamber and working out with his personal trainer who flew in from California several weeks ago. Since Jackson’s injury is related to his core muscle there were concerns about his breakaway speed. Don’t worry.

According to NBC10’s John Clark, Jackson has been getting up to 20 miles-per-hour on the turf. He was clocked at 21.4 miles-per-hour during the clinic he put on in the Eagles’ Week 1 victory over Washington. He appears to be as close to 100-percent as humanly possible right now.

Darren Sproles, Miles Sanders Returning to Action

The Eagles will also have a full complement of rushers for Sunday’s game against Chicago. Darren Sproles is expected to play and reprise his legendary role on kickoff returns after missing several games with a quadricep injury. Miles Sanders, who jump-started the team last week with a 65-yard run, is a full-go after suffering a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, the Eagles announced Jordan Howard would be serving as their sixth team captain. Remember, the bruising running back spent his first three seasons as a member of the Bears and was unceremoniously kicked to the curb despite gaining the second-most rushing yards (3,813) in the NFL since 2016. Yes, he’ll be extra motivated for this one.

