Eagles Bring Super Bowl Champion RB in for Workout: Report

The Eagles might be heading toward a reunion with a running back from the Super Bowl-winning squad. They need depth at the position due to injuries.

Jay Ajayi was spotted at the NovaCare Complex Friday morning, one day after a report started circulating that the free agent was heading to Philadelphia for a workout. Ajayi, of course, was a big reason why the Eagles soared to a championship. He racked up 408 yards on 70 carries during the team’s run to a Super Bowl, plus another 184 yards on the ground in the postseason.

The Eagles moved on from the 26-year-old after completing a trade for veteran rusher Jordan Howard. Ajayi had been saddled with a myriad of injuries in 2018, including a broken back and a torn ACL. It was time for a change. But Ajayi could prove a valuable mid-season addition for the Eagles.

“We’ll see where he’s at physically, health-wise,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “I think he’s eating breakfast right now. I haven’t seen him yet today.”

Howard is banged up and listed “questionable” for Sunday’s game. He has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury and has been a limited participant in practice all week. The Eagles have also lost running back Darren Sproles for the season after he tweaked a quadriceps injury at Wednesday’s practice.

per Lane Johnson’s IG, Jay Ajayi is here. per Ajayi’s IG last night, something ‘interesting’ was on the horizon. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/f1uk9N8nWa — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 15, 2019

Ajayi was considered a key cog for the Eagles during his first stint in Philly. GM Howie Roseman traded the Dolphins for the former fifth-round pick on Oct. 31. 2017 in exchange for a fourth-round pick. He was very emotional after the Eagles knocked off the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“I’m still kind of in shock right now with everything,” Ajayi told reporters after the Super Bowl. “Seeing the emotions on all my teammates’ faces and then we realized what we’ve done and accomplished, it’s special. This is so special to be the best ever and to bring the Super Bowl to Philadelphia, to be a part of it. It’s a dream come true for me.”

Darren Sproles Out for Remainder of Year

Eagles running back Darren Sproles will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after re-injuring his quadriceps at Wednesday’s practice.

He had missed three games with a quadriceps injury before returning against Chicago. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Sproles tweaked it at practice this week and an MRI confirmed a new injury. The 36-year-old might be forced to call it a career after 14 incredible seasons. He’ll get serious consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#Eagles RB Darren Sproles will miss the rest of the season with a quad injury he suffered in practice this week, sources say. Sproles, who missed 3 games with a quad injury before being cleared to play vs. #Bears, had an MRI after Wed’s practice that revealed the new injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2019

Sproles has long expressed his affection for Philadelphia and the Eagles’ organization. Two years ago, he received a Super Bowl ring despite not playing in the actual game. He was extra motivated to get back there and take a snap, but that won’t happen now.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Sproles was done for the year at his press conference on Friday morning.

“He’s a Hall of Fame specialist,” Pederson said. “I’m more disappointed for him than for the team.”

Statement from the Philadelphia Eagles regarding RB Darren Sproles pic.twitter.com/SomTcRI0g3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2019

“I want that Super Bowl,” Sproles said back in June, via The Morning Call. “We’re all like a family. Once you’ve been here [in the Eagles organization], you don’t want to go anywhere else.”