ESPN Analyst Slams Carson Wentz in Heated Exchange over Antonio Brown [WATCH]

The Antonio Brown debate has been raging for months. Now ESPN loudmouth Stephen A. Smith has chimed in.

Smith, a former reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, got into a heated exchange with co-host Max Kellerman on their ESPN show “First Take” Tuesday when the topic turned to Brown joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith cited the team’s lack of reliable pass-catchers — the Eagles are tied for second in the NFL with 13 dropped passes — and a 21st-ranked passing attack as catalysts for GM Howie Roseman picking up the phone and calling Brown. Smith is apparently brushing all that talk about sexual assault under the rug, but let’s save that hot-button issue for another day.

“You damn right they should,” Smith said about the Eagles signing Brown. “This is a team that has the 21st ranked passing attack and you got receivers all over the place dropping passes. And yet Carson Wentz still only have four interceptions on this entire season and about 15 touchdowns. The Eagles are just a half-game out of first place.”

Meanwhile, Kellerman argued that Wentz has been the problem in Philadelphia. The quarterback hasn’t shown he can lead the receivers on the roster.

“Carson Wentz has to show that he can lead them,” Kellerman said. “There is an issue with his relationship with the receivers, particularly Alshon Jeffery who suddenly has the hiccups, suddenly Alshon Jeffery can’t catch a pass. Why is that? I believe it’s affecting things. I see receivers not laying out.”

Eagles Release Hard-Hitting Safety Andrew Sendejo

The Eagles released Andrew Sendejo on Tuesday and can receive a compensatory fourth-round pick in return. The timing of the move comes on the heels of rumors that the team was near signing receiver Jordan Matthews. The Eagles would have had to cut someone to make room for Matthews, so it seems like a reunion with their former second-round pick is close.

Sendejo, a hard-hitting safety who came over from Minnesota in the offseason, has drawn criticism and ire for his dirty tactics on the field. He is the sole reason why second-year cornerback Avonte Maddox was out for several games after Sendejo speared him on a helmet-to-helmet “friendly fire” hit. Maddox suffered a concussion and neck injury as a result.

He was up to his old tricks again during Sunday’s game against the Bears. Sendejo launched himself at a defenseless Mitchell Trubisky as the quarterback gave himself up and slid. The malicious play drew an unnecessary roughness call and a 15-yard penalty to extend Chicago’s drive. He wasn’t seen much more on defense after the play.

Sendejo is a tough, physical veteran DB. That hit on Trubisky is the kind of play you can't make. You're giving 15 yds to an offense that can't do anything. He has to be smarter & more disciplined than that. I get highly frustrated when veterans do dumb things. They know better. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) November 3, 2019

Sendejo has been either fined or suspended three times in 15 games since 2018 for helmet-to-helmet hits or unnecessary roughness calls. The cost for Sendejo’s two fines and one-game suspension has totaled $251,320.41, per the Star Tribune. He has also been known to proudly wear a “Make Football Violent Again” hat.

