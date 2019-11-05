Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 10 Predictions

As the season hits the double-digit weeks, we know the fantasy year is heading towards the home stretch. My fantasy football start-sits outline the studs and duds for Week 10.

Before we get into the specific matchups, let’s take a moment to examine some of the recent NFL roster moves and their impact on fantasy values. The weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline were more active than normal and a few of these deals have a direct correlation with fantasy football.

After being traded from Atlanta, Mohamed Sanu wasted no time getting acquainted with Tom Brady. During his second game with the Patriots, Sanu had 10 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Fans should not expect 10 catches from Sanu every week, but the receiver is firmly the team’s WR2 with weeks where he will be the top receiver over Julian Edelman. Another receiver to watch in New England is rookie N’Keal Harry who was just activated. Harry is worth a speculative add as many expected he would be the top rookie receiver in fantasy heading into the regular season.

Kenyon Drake has a new home in Arizona and his value is in flux. As long as David Johnson is sidelined, fans can expect Drake to be firmly in the RB2 conversation. Even when Johnson returns, Drake has flex appeal in PPR league with his usage in the passing game.

The Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon off waivers and the talented receiver is also worth a pickup from your waivers if available. With Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf already having strong seasons, it is hard to tell how Gordon will be utilized. Something tells me with the season Russell Wilson is having there are going to be enough receptions to go around. As always, feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy football questions you may have.

Here is a look at my fantasy football predictions for Week 10.

Start Bills RB Devin Singletary vs. Browns & Sit Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. Ravens

Devin Singletary finally got the work fantasy owners have been waiting for as the running back had 20 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins. The rookie back gets another nice matchup against a Browns defense that is allowing the third-most rushing yards in the league. It feels like it is only a matter of time before Singletary takes over the lead back role from Frank Gore.

Joe Mixon may already be buried on your bench but just a reminder that he should not be started this week. Mixon has been one of the most disappointing fantasy players this season. The Bengals square off against a Ravens defense allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game at 83 yards per contest.

RB Starts Week 10: Fresh off dropping 115 rushing yards against the Patriots, Mark Ingram goes against the worst defense against the run in the NFL. The Bengals are allowing more than 177 rushing yards per game, so Ingram should cook against the Cincinnati defensive line.

Derrick Henry is a definite start against the Chiefs who have the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL. Don’t expect Kenyon Drake to have another amazing performance against the Bucs, but the new Cardinals running back is still a start as a low-end RB2 despite the difficult matchup.

RB Sits Week 10: Singletary may be a start, but that makes Frank Gore a sit despite facing a bad Browns defense. With Mark Walton suspended, all Dolphins running backs are sits against a solid Colts defense.

Start Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. Bucs & Sit Raiders QB Derek Carr vs. Chargers

Kyler Murray bounced out of his fantasy slump and even topped 20 points against the 49ers which have one of the top defenses in the NFL. More good news is on the way for Murray who faces a fantasy-friendly defense in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL and had no answer for the Seahawks offense. With the Cardinals offense playing a bit better, Murray should be a top-10 QB in Week 10.

Derek Carr has had a mini-surge over the last two weeks but is likely to come back to earth against the Chargers. L.A. has a top-five rated passing defense allowing just 208 yards per game to opponents. Carr is back to being a viable fantasy starter, but it is unclear if his recent success is just a flash in the pan. Keep Carr on your bench this week.

QB Starts Week 10: Sam Darnold has had his struggles, but I believe we are going to see a better second half of the season for the Jets quarterback. Nothing about the Giants’ defense makes me think Darnold cannot have a solid day. Drew Brees has a chance to be the best fantasy quarterback with the Falcons defense coming to New Orleans.

QB Sits Week 10: Kyle Allen heading to Lambeau Field is a scary fantasy proposition. Baker Mayfield’s struggles are likely to continue against the Bills defense which is allowing the third-fewest passing yards at 184 per game. Kirk Cousins playing against the Cowboys in prime time is also a scary idea, and I would keep the Vikings quarterback on your bench.

Start Colts WR Zach Pascal vs. Dolphins & Sit WR D.K. Metcalf vs. 49ers

Zach Pascal is more than a one-hit-wonder after notching five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. It looks like the Colts are going to continue to be without T.Y. Hilton, and Pascal appears to be the biggest beneficiary in his absence. Pascal faces a Dolphins defense that is far from imposing, and he should be in the WR2 range for Week 10.

D.K. Metcalf has made our start list several times this season and is coming off his best performance of his young NFL career. There are a few reasons why Metcalf is better left on your bench in most scenarios. The Seahawks go on the road to face a 49ers team that is allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL at 138 per contest. Josh Gordon is also expected to make his debut for the Seahawks which could eat into Metcalf’s targets. Given the tough matchup, it would be wise to sit Metcalf this week until we see how the Seahawks use Gordon in the offense.

WR Starts Week 10: Jamison Crowder is set for back-to-back great weeks as Darnold is likely to once again look his way often against the Giants. A.J. Brown has a plus-matchup against the Chiefs secondary, and the rookie wideout has seen his fantasy value rise since Ryan Tannehill took over as the Titans quarterback.

Christian Kirk should feast on a Bucs secondary that has had trouble slowing down most receivers. Marquise Brown is also a sneaky start as a WR3 as the rookie receiver has an opportunity to make big plays against the Bengals. Mike Williams also could sneak into WR2 territory against the Raiders who are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL.

WR Sits Week 10: Like Metcalf, Gordon should remain on your bench until you see how the Seahawks utilize their new receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster could be in for another long weekend if he gets the Jalen Ramsey treatment from the Rams.