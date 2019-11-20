Jalen Ramsey Trash Talks Bears WRs, Calls Allen Robinson ‘Weak’ [WATCH]

Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams defeated a Chicago Bears team that didn’t appear to have much fight in a lackluster 17-7 contest that showed how far both teams have fallen since 2018.

While the Bears defense managed to get two takeaways while holding the Rams to just 17 points, Mitchell Trubisky and the offense couldn’t do much. The Bears ran 26 plays in the first quarter alone, and all they had to show for it was two missed field goals by kicker Eddy Pineiro. The Bears’ lone touchdown of the game came in the third quarter.

Bears ran 26 plays in the first quarter to the Rams 9. They got two takeaways and a gift with a Rams offsides on a punt and they still have zero points. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 18, 2019

New Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a huge reason for the Rams’ defensive success Sunday night. Going up against Chicago’s top offensive weapon so far this season, wide receiver Allen Robinson, Ramsey held his former Jacksonville Jaguars teammate to just four catches for 15 yards.

Ramsey was also mic’d Sunday night, and a highlight video of sorts has been released featuring some of his more colorful moments on the night.

Jalen Ramsey Trash Talks All Three of Bears’ Top Wide Receivers

Never known to be shy, quiet, or demure, Ramsey let his feelings be known on Sunday night, and he had something to say to just about every Bears’ wideout. “Stop all that pushing off,” Ramsey told Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller, who was seen jawing at Ramsey throughout the game.

Ramsey also didn’t mince words when facing off against 5’7″ Taylor Gabriel: “Get your little ass over there,” he told Gabriel, referencing the Bears’ sideline. He seemingly continued to talk trash to Gabriel, whose nickname is “Turbo,” all game. “It’s game over,” Ramsey said as the clock ran out. “Turbo,” he called after Gabriel, who kept on walking and dismissed Ramsey with a hand wave. Ramsey howled with laughter as Gabriel walked away. The Rams corner saved his most savage words for Robinson, however.

Jalen Ramsey Calls Robinson’s Routes ‘Weak’

After Trubisky chose to throw the ball to another receiver, Ramsey hollered at Robinson as he exited the field: “That woulda been a pick. Can’t believe they even looked this way.”

He then chided Robinson for his route-running.

“That double move was not it, A-Rob,” Ramsey said to Robinson after one route. When Ramsey trotted off the field and got to the sidelines, one of his teammates asked him about Robinson trying to fake him out with a double move, and Ramsey responded: “It was so weak, though! It was so weak.”

Robinson continued to talk down to the Bears offense for the majority of the game. “We’re not playing with these kids. We’re not playing with nobody’s children today,” he said as another play was broken up by the Rams defense. Rams Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day can be heard telling Ramsey: “You’re such a dog, man.”

Not everyone from the Chicago sidelines was upset with Ramsey, however. Ramsey was seen joking around with Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara after the game was over. You can watch all of Jalen Ramsey’s mic’d up moments here:

"Can’t believe he looked this way." 🤫 Wired with @jalenramsey for his Coliseum debut! pic.twitter.com/8XRAv3RMg4 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2019

