Knicks’ RJ Barrett Joins Team Canada: Breaking Down Olympic Roster

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett announced Wednesday morning that he plans to play for Canada’s basketball team as they attempt to qualify for the Olympics next summer, joining fellow Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jamal Murray, Chris Boucher and Dillon Brooks.

RJ Barrett says he's in for Team Canada this summer. Who's next? 🇨🇦👏#WeAreTeamCanada | via @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/V1Or8tVlaa — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) November 27, 2019

“One-hundred percent I’m playing this summer,” Barrett told reporters. “I want to play for Canada any time I can.”

The phenom delivered the news Wednesday morning in Toronto as the Knicks prepare to play his boyhood team the Raptors later that evening. FIBA also announced Wednesday that Canada has been selected to host an Olympic qualifying competition in Victoria, B.C. The victors in the six-team group will qualify for one the remaining four spots in the 2020 games.

The SMNT FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria has been revealed. Canada is grouped with Greece and China, the winner of this tournament will advance to the 2020 Olympics. #WeAreTeamCanada #CanadaBasketball #StandOnGuard pic.twitter.com/ttoJG6cpKI — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) November 27, 2019

Canada missed their chance to qualify for the Olympics this past summer when they were knocked out of the group stages of the FIBA World Cup. Seven players consequently dropped out from the event, with Barrett being one of them.

This is certainly not the first time Barrett will be suiting up for his home country. The former Duke Blue Devil led Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2017 FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, even earning an MVP honor in the process. Prior to his freshman year in North Carolina, Barrett also played for Canada in an effort to help them qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

This story is developing.