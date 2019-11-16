Kyle Rudolph Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Vikings TE Week 11

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has had a year full of ups and downs. He has been dealing with a few nagging injuries all season, and his numbers are slightly down from previous seasons.

With Vikings running back Dalvin Cook taking off this year, Rudolph’s role in this offense has changed a bit from years past. This season, Rudolph has found himself blocking much more than ever before, and while it has been beneficial for his team and the Vikings offense, it has hurt his fantasy bottom line.

So what does it all mean for his fantasy matchup this week against the Denver Broncos? Is Rudolph worth a start this week? Here’s a breakdown:

Kyle Rudolph: Week 11 Fantasy Football Matchup Against Broncos

The Denver Broncos have given up just one touchdown to tight ends all season and per usual, Von Miller will be a force from the linebacker position. Miller will likely be shadowing Rudolph, and thus, he may not have an easy time. This Denver defense has come on lately, and they’re currently the fourth-best unit in the league. They’re giving up just over 100 yards rushing and 200 yards passing, so Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will have to play smart and take care of the ball.

That said, the Vikings still have a top 10 offense, and they’ll have plenty of chances to make plays. With star wide receiver Adam Thielen being out again, Rudolph could see his chances and targets increase.

Should You Start or Sit Kyle Rudolph Week 11 vs Broncos?

This week’s matchup is less than ideal for Rudolph specifically–he may be called on to block more in this one due to Denver’s dangerous pass rush. The Vikings will also need to get Dalvin Cook going if they want to win this game–which means more blocking assignments for Rudolph.

We’re thinking Rudolph should see 4-5 targets in this one. While he has scored more than 11 fantasy points in three of his last four games, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is more than aware of Rudolph and his talents–Fangio used to have to prepare for him twice a year when he was the defensive coordinator for the divisional rival Bears.

Final Verdict: SIT him unless you have no other option. Von Miller and Company will likely blanket him all day. Yes, he has been hot lately, and Rudolph should have a few more solid games in him, but he’s a risk this week. Unless you have an already injured tight end like George Kittle or Trey Burton leaving you little wiggle room, Rudolph’s a sit this week.

