Lakers’ Anthony Davis Sidelined Due to Injury

Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis who has been playing through right shoulder soreness, took a shot to the ribs in the first quarter of their victory against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday. Eventually he retreated to the locker room between the third and fourth quarters to get taped up then returned back to the court. The Lakers said X-rays on his ribs came back negative but the star will not be playing Wednesday as the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (shoulder and rib soreness) will not play tonight against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 13, 2019

Davis played through the injury during their matchup against the Warriors but it didn’t prevent him from posting 24 points and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes on an efficient 9-17 night from the field.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 43 points against the Suns tonight LeBron James: 19 pts, 11 assists, 7 rebounds Anthony Davis: 24 points, 4 assists, 12 rebounds pic.twitter.com/xvplEuAWJi — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) November 13, 2019

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis was “playing through a lot of pain,” crediting him for checking back into the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter and closing things out.

Mike Chiari from Bleacher Report reveals Davis stated “I just want to play. Like I said, it’s tough for me to lead from the sideline. The more I can do on the floor to help this team win, that’s what I try to do. I know what our goal is; I know what we’re trying to build. So the more I can try to stay on the floor, the more steps we move toward our goal.”