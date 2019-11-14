Clippers’ Leonard, Beverley, and Shamet out Against Pelicans

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans they have listed Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet out. Leonard will be resting due to load management which is no surprise as he normally doesn’t play back-to-back games. Beverley is sitting due to sore left calf. Shamet will be sidelined as he is suffering from an ankle injury. Paul George is probable to make his debut for the first time this season after resting due to his recovering shoulder.
The Clippers fell short against the Houston Rockets 102-93, and they’ll now be shorthanded when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. Leonard will be missing his third game of the season. The first two games that he was also benched due to “load management” which were nationally televised games against the Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks. The 6’7 star, Leonard is currently averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.
Beverley has been dealing with a sore calf over the last couple of weeks. He missed the game against the Mavericks during preseason as a precaution. During the first week of the regular season the calf issue flared up again.
As Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports, “In 11 games this season, Beverley has averaged 7.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals on just 35.3 percent shooting from the field.”
Landry Shamet suffered a Grade 2 high sprain in his left ankle against the Toronto Raptors Monday night. Shamet was injured when backpedaling on defense with Fred VanVleet dribbling toward the basket when VanVleet’s foot appeared to contact Shamet’s left foot. The Clippers’ guard fell to the floor and cringed in pain. Leonard is currently averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
George Making His Debut
The six-time All-Star has been sidelined for the Clippers’ first 11 games while recovering from two offseason shoulder surgeries. In George’s final season in Oklahoma City, he recorded career highs of 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds , 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game, all while playing nearly 37 minutes on a nightly basis. Whether he can match those totals during his first year in Los Angeles remains to be unknown but will we find out soon.
It is unknown when Leonard and George will take the court in a game together. The Clippers will likely limit George’s minutes somewhere around 20-25 minutes once he returns. With no back-to-backs over the next two weeks, they’ll have the chance to slowly bring him back up to speed alongside Kawhi Leonard.
Clippers vs. Pelicans Matchup
The Pelicans are also lacking key players due to injury. Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Darius Miller, Zion Williamson will not be present on the court for the matchup. Due to all of the absences on both teams tonight this could be a big game for rookie Terance Mann. He’s only played rotation minutes once this season which was during the loss in Utah without Leonard.
The Clippers will be taking on the Pelicans home tonight at the Staples Center. You can catch the two tipping off on Prime Ticket at 5:00 PM PT.