Clippers’ Leonard, Beverley, and Shamet out Against Pelicans

The Clippers fell short against the Houston Rockets 102-93, and they’ll now be shorthanded when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. Leonard will be missing his third game of the season. The first two games that he was also benched due to “load management” which were nationally televised games against the Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks. The 6’7 star, Leonard is currently averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Beverley has been dealing with a sore calf over the last couple of weeks. He missed the game against the Mavericks during preseason as a precaution. During the first week of the regular season the calf issue flared up again.

As Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports, “In 11 games this season, Beverley has averaged 7.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals on just 35.3 percent shooting from the field.”

Landry Shamet suffered a Grade 2 high sprain in his left ankle against the Toronto Raptors Monday night. Shamet was injured when backpedaling on defense with Fred VanVleet dribbling toward the basket when VanVleet’s foot appeared to contact Shamet’s left foot. The Clippers’ guard fell to the floor and cringed in pain. Leonard is currently averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.

George Making His Debut