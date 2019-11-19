Lions Week 12 Power Rankings: Detroit Sinks Near the Bottom of the League

The Detroit Lions lost yet another game to drop their third straight contest in a row, and as a result, they are free falling in the NFL power rankings for yet another week.

Detroit moves back in nearly every single ranking list this week, and is a team in free fall thanks to the fact that their defense cannot get a stop whatsoever. As a result of this, the Lions are taking a hit in terms of the national rankings and are moving closer to the very bottom of the league than in the middle.

Where are the Lions this week? Here’s a look at how the team stacks up in the rankings this week and where they land on the Week 12 lists.

ESPN NFL Power Rankings Keep Lions in Same Place

This week: 21st

Last week: 21st

The Lions don’t move down in ESPN’s ranking list, but it’s not as if they moved up either. In terms of commentary, writer Michael Rothstein calls Marvin Jones the team’s most underrated player. That’s a quality pick because Jones has delivered some huge games this season which have taken the pressure off of some of Detroit’s other targets. His work should earn him a shot at the Pro Bowl given what he’s been able to do so far. As Rothstein writes, Jones is often overshadowed because of Kenny Golladay even though that shouldn’t be the case.

NFL Network Power Rankings Move Lions Down

This week: 25th

Last week: 24th

This week, Dan Hanzus moves the Lions back one modest spot, but does admit that the team’s problems are fairly deep considering the fact that their defense can’t stop anyone even though they can score without Matthew Stafford. The Lions didn’t get it done on defense this week or this season, and that’s leading them to be far down on power ranking lists in addition to statistical categories this season. Hanzus calling out the defense for their failings is more than fair.

Yahoo! Sports NFL Power Rankings Move Lions Down

This week: 24th

Last week: 23rd

Frank Schwab moves Detroit backwards again and blasts the team’s defense for allowing over 500 yards of offense and not supporting their backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. As Schwab says, he finds it troubling how bad the Lions have been on defense this season. Most fans have to be feeling that way themselves after watching week after week of the same exact things play out on the field. Truthfully, it hasn’t been as much Driskel’s fault as it has been the defense’s fault.

Sporting News NFL Power Rankings Move Lions Down

This week: 23rd

Last week: 22nd

Vinnie Iyer moves the Lions backwards this week and also credits Detroit’s offense for moving the team forward while the defense gets blame for letting the franchise down at this point. That’s the issue for Iyer, who thinks it’s frustrating to see Matt Patricia’s defense doing the things they did given the money they spent on several upgrades.

