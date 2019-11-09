Matthew Stafford’s Status in Doubt for Sunday vs. Bears [Report]

Matthew Stafford picked up a back injury this week, and apparently, the quarterback is hurting enough that his status heading into Sunday is firmly up in the air for the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Stafford is a concern for the game against the Chicago Bears given hip and back injuries. Stafford’s hip ailment has been with him ever since the Kansas City game, but his back ailment was picked up this week.

Sources: There is concern about the status of #Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who is listed as questionable with hip and back injuries and could be a real game-time decision. One to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2019

Stafford almost never misses time and has been an iron man in the league since an injury riddled 2010 season after his first year in the league. He’s played through tons of injuries before so it would be a surprise to see Stafford miss this game, but apparently, it will be a game time decision to see if he will play.

Stafford was limited in practice all week with the ailments.

Pro Bowl Dreaming

In order to keep his hot season going and set him up for later success, Stafford will have to play. Not only does Stafford have the amazing throws, but he is starting to pile up the numbers which might help his case for the Pro Bowl. Stafford hasn’t routinely been able to state his case as a Pro Bowl player, only making one of the games in his career in 2014. He’s been an alternate before and has been invited in other years, but it would be huge for the Lions to be able to get Stafford back in the game for his own confidence and his career if he can make it outright.

Most agree the now watered down Pro Bowl is a poor litmus test for successful players, but Stafford could be heading for the game and potentially for an All-Pro nod as well if he keeps up his huge play so far this season. It would be a huge thing for a quarterback which needs to boost his resume even more, and a huge way for him to get even more attention for the season.

Matthew Stafford’s 2019 Stats

Doing his best to try and shift the narrative from those who are negative about him, Stafford has been on a tear so far this season, putting up more touchdowns than interceptions while also going well over 1,000 yards already on the young season. He’s played consistent and looks the part of a guy who is ready to make the 30s the best years of his career. The Lions also have a better offense under Stafford now, as they are being led by Darrell Bevell, a guy who has worked with elite quarterbacks and elite offenses before.

This season, Stafford’s play has been a breath of fresh air for the team, and they’ve needed him playing well to have the respectable start they have had thus far. It seems the team’s new offense, which is putting up numbers and popular in the locker room, is suiting its quarterback well. Mistakes have been limited and the big plays have come more freely and frequently.

Stafford seems to be on the right track toward getting the Lions over the hump. The hope for fans is that he has enough to play and can grit it out on the field this week in order to give the Lions a good shot at winning another game.

