Packers vs. 49ers Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Spread Picks

Two teams, three losses between them and enough hype surrounding their matchup for the NFL to flex it into prime time.

More than usual, the expectations are high for Sunday Night Football in Week 12 as the Green Bay Packers (8-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) in a matchup between the top two playoff seeds in the NFC. The Packers are well rested after a Week 11 bye, while the 49ers were forced to rally 16 points last week to knock off three-win Arizona.

Here are some of the best non-spread prop picks for the Packers-49ers game, featuring a few options for those who like a risk.

NOTE: *All odds, betting info and prop bets are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Marcedes Lewis Catches Touchdown Pass (+1000)

There’s an interesting story to take into account for this one. Aaron Rodgers sat down this week with The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman and tried to recount all 37 of the players who have caught touchdown passes from him over his career. Rodgers was surprised to learn Lewis — or “Big Dog” — hadn’t been on the receiving end of one yet and aims to get him one in the near future.

Given how the Packers passing game has utilized 14 different pass-catchers this year, there normally isn’t a great bet to take in the receiving game. But the odds stacked so highly against Lewis and the fact that Rodgers has a tendency to bend the game to his will, it would be worth the risk to throw down on the first-ever Lewis-Rodgers score.

Tevin Coleman to Rush for 100-Plus Yards / San Francisco 49ers to Win (+520)

The path to victory against the Packers is most likely to come through a successful run game, though a win is not guaranteed even with a big game from Coleman. The Packers have gotten opportunities to rest up some of the key defenders, including signal-caller Blake Martinez, but health likely won’t solve their woes.

Give them credit, the Packers are confident they can do better, but they haven’t proved that just yet and are going into a tough road environment allowing more than 125 rushing yards per game. The opportunity for a large number of touches will also be there with Matt Breida doubtful to play.

Jimmy Graham to Have 2-Plus Receiving Touchdowns / Green Bay to Win (+4900)

Here’s another one for those feeling confident about the odds of the Packers winning this matchup. Graham has torched the 49ers during his career that has featured more productive stops with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. He shined last season for the Packers at home in a 33-30 win over the 49ers and, frankly, is overdue to do something big.

The odds are rightly long with Graham having just three touchdowns all season to his name, but he should have a few more if not for some drops he wishes he could get back. The 49ers pass-rushers will also force Rodgers to have a quick release, which is ideal for short-but-effective gains with Graham. It will take unusual pieces to win a difficult road matchup like this, which convinces me this might be Jimmy’s week.

San Francisco 49ers Score First and Lose (+410)

The bye week should ultimately play in favor of the Packers, but the 49ers are looking to prove themselves in their own home. I suspect they’ll either start with the ball, force a three-and-out or manufacture a turnover to begin the game and march to an emphatic touchdown.

That said, Rodgers thrives under pressure and has helped lead his team to comeback wins multiple times this season. An early shot won’t deter him or the rest of the Packers, including a defense that doesn’t get bested in the red zone too often.

