Packers Coach Wants Better Role for Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling came into the season with high expectations after earning a starting spot in the Green Bay Packers offense, but the second-year receiver has done something of a disappearing act in the past few weeks.

Valdes-Scantling has just one catch on four targets over the Packers’ last three games, sliding to just 11 snaps on offense — the lowest count among the team’s skill players — during Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He entered the game as a substitute and was targetted just once on a deep, third-down ball from Aaron Rodgers against double coverage.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday attributed some of his dropoff to an injury he suffered during a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 20, saying it “definitely has slowed him down.” Valdes-Scantling has been limited in several practices since with an ankle/knee issue listed on the team’s injury report.

“But I also think we’ve got to look critically at ourselves and what we’re asking him to do and making sure we’re putting him in the best position to get some of those balls because he does have a great talent,” LaFleur said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “Shoot, he’s a guy that when he rolls off the ball or comes off the ball, he’s tough to defend because he can run so well, so we need to put him in positions where we can use that to his advantage. You can’t coach or teach that speed.”

Valdes-Scantling had a career game in London against the Raiders with two catches for 133 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception that showcased his aforementioned speed. He also has a second-most 420 receiving yards for the Packers, despite four games with no more than one catch.

LaFleur Wants to Dial in on Skill Sets

Whether the Packers make better use of Valdes-Scantling’s abilities in the final six games could also depend on what LaFleur sees as the potential for the rest of the receiving group. In his mind, the offense has a bouquet of talented pass-catchers who have all “earned” their way onto the field and offer different strengths for different situations.

Allen Lazard has been the closest thing to a breakout talent in the Packers’ receiving group this season after he helped the team rally to a 23-22 victory over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 14. The former undrafted free agent has caught at least three passes in each of the Packers’ last five games, seeing a season-high six targets in Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Keep in mind, Lazard had just one reception through his entire rookie season last year for the Packers.

Jake Kumerow — another former UDFA — has also made the most of his limited opportunities with 10 catches in 16 targets this season for 16.3 yards per reception and a touchdown catch. His presence, like Lazard’s, has also helped create openings for more veteran targets, including Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and tight end Jimmy Graham.

“They just bring so much energy and effort,” LaFleur said Monday of his receiving group. “And certainly, we will look at how we can best communicate different personnels because there are certain plays where you want certain guys in just to showcase that skill set, but I think all of those guys provide a good role for us and we need to use them all.”

