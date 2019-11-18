Philip Rivers’ Children: How Many Kids Does Chargers QB Have?

Philip Rivers and his wife, Tiffany Rivers, have nine kids. The couple just welcomed their ninth child, Anna, to the world in March. The other eight Rivers’ children range in ages 16 to three, per USA Today: Halle (16), Caroline (13), Grace (12), Gunner (10), Sarah (8), Peter (7), Rebecca (5) and Clare (3).

Prior to the news breaking that they were expecting their ninth child, Philip admitted that the couple was hoping to have more kids. Life can be busy as an NFL quarterback even without nine kids, but the couple’s son, Gunner, noted how much his father enjoys being with the family.

“He always wants to be with us,” Gunner told Chargers.com. “Whenever he’s home, he plays with us and he’s with us all the time. Wherever we go out – we go all kinds of places – random people just come up and ask for his autograph and for pictures. It’s cool. But he’s always there for us. But when he’s home, we like to throw the football in the yard. We like to putt on the putting green, watch football and do things like that.”

Philip & Tiffany Just Launched a Campaign to Help With Diabetes Research

It’s World Diabetes Day (not the last message you’ll see here about it today). Please help Tiffany and Philip Rivers – whose son Gunner is a Type 1 diabetic, like my wife Sharri – change the game.https://t.co/h7DFRtWJNJ pic.twitter.com/K51XANOplp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

Gunner was diagnosed with type-one diabetes in 2013 and the couple recently launched a campaign to raise both money and awareness for the cause. With the assistance of TIffany’s swimwear company Hermoza, the couple started the Change the Game initiative.

Fans can purchase hats and t-shirts for $30 and the proceeds will go to one of three non-profits dedicated to diabetes. The couple’s passion for the cause was detailed on Hermoza’s website.

As parents to a child with diabetes, the month of November is especially profound for co-founder of Hermoza Tiffany Rivers and NFL Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback, Philip Rivers. Tiffany and Philip’s son was diagnosed with T1D at age five, forever changing the lives of their family of nine children. This November, celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month as the company Tiffany Rivers’ co-founded, Hermoza, collaborates with three leading diabetes non-profits to raise both awareness and funding for this autoimmune disease without a known cure.

The Chargers Quarterback Has Been Outspoken About the Couple’s Dedication to the Natural Family Planning Method

VideoVideo related to philip rivers’ children: how many kids does chargers qb have? 2019-11-18T18:05:21-05:00

Philip and Tiffany have been outspoken about their strong Catholic faith. Part of their faith emphasizes a belief against the use of contraception. Instead, Philip detailed the couple’s use of the Natural Family Planning method.

“I think the biggest thing is to be with your best friend, and it starts right there, that’s the key I believe,” Rivers explained to Life Teen. “NFP [Natural Family Planning] has a lot to do with the strength of our marriage. It allows the understanding that we’re on the same page. There’s discipline and sacrifice that comes with that so we’re able bond in many different ways. And the thing I’m most thankful for is that we’re both in the Church because you have an immediate bond…That was important for my wife to be Catholic as well; she’s been great for me and also as a mom and wife.”