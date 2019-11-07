Raiders vs. Chargers: Can Oakland Finally Stop Philip Rivers?

The rivalry between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers has been fierce for decades, even when both teams have gone through periods of mediocrity. The two teams have shared a state for a very long time, but that’s going to change after the season with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas. This will be the last time that the Chargers head to Oakland and that’s a fact that should sadden quarterback Philip Rivers.

Throughout his long career, Rivers has dominated in Oakland. According to the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow, Rivers has the second-most wins and touchdown passes at the Coliseum since he entered the NFL in 2006.

Since making his NFL debut in 2006, Philip Rivers has the 2nd most wins (9) and 2nd most TD passes (24) of any QB at the Oakland Coliseum. Only Derek Carr has more. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 4, 2019

Rivers hasn’t only dominated the Raiders in Oakland, he’s just dominated the team in general. Through 26 games played, Rivers is 18-8 with 45 touchdown passes to only 19 interceptions. He has to be nearing the end of his career soon and he will go down as one of the biggest Raider antagonists ever. Oakland hasn’t played well on defense this year, so it’s going to be up to Derek Carr and the offense to pull of this win.

Derek Carr Hasn’t Fared Well vs. Chargers

While Rivers has been dominant against the Raiders, the same can’t be said about Derek Carr versus the Chargers. He’s 4-6 in 10 career games and has thrown 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions. His numbers aren’t dreadful, but he’s definitely been outplayed by Rivers in most of their matchups.

Carr is in the midst of a really strong year and has played at an elite level over the last two games. He’s going to need to do it again and this is probably the strongest defense he’s faced since the team played the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. The Raider offensive line has been a major strength for the team, but they’re facing Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Carr might not stay as clean as he’s grown accustomed to, so it’s going to be up to him to make some plays.

Tyrell Williams Faces Old Team for First Time

One storyline that should be interesting is that Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams will be playing the Chargers for the first time in his career. He was signed to the Chargers as an undrafted free agent back in 2015 and spent four years with the team. Williams had some productive years in San Diego/Los Angeles but decided to sign with the Raiders in the offseason. He’s excited to face off against his former team.

“I’ve been kind of even more excited all week, I guess, to be able to have this game,” Williams said to the media this week. “I do stay even-keeled, but I think I’ll have a lot more juice this week.”

Williams has been solid for the Raiders, but he hasn’t exactly been the number one guy they were hoping he would be. Much of that is due to the fact that he’s been battling injuries for most of the season. He seems to be the most healthy he’s been all season and could be in for his biggest game yet for the Raiders.

