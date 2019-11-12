Geno Smith Calls Tails in Overtime, Referees Hear Heads [WATCH]

It the most bizarre moment from a game filled with drama, Geno Smith iced the cake. He definitely made his presence felt.

Smith was sent out to midfield to partake in the overtime coin toss after the Seahawks and 49ers finished tied in regulation. No big deal. Except Seattle’s backup quarterback seemed to call tails (listen to the audio and be the judge) and the referees instead heard heads and gave the ball to the Seahawks to begin the overtime period.

This could have been a huge controversy if the Seahawks had marched right down the field and scored a touchdown. Luckily for the NFL, that didn’t happen. Seattle won it after a lengthy overtime 27-24. They knocked off the undefeated 49ers courtesy of a 42-yard field goal off the foot of Jason Myers as time expired.

The kick was set up after a 21-yard scramble from quarterback Russell Wilson and capped a gutsy win for Seattle. They scored 21 points from three turnovers while overcoming an early 10-0 deficit on the road in San Francisco. It was arguably the game of the year — and the overtime coin toss may have been the best part.

Geno Smith calls tails during OT coin flip Ref says he called Heads Seahawks given ball Ladies and Gentleman, NFL officiating… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y1WRk4rKfx — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 12, 2019

Josh Gordon, Jadeveon Clowny Contribute for Seattle

The Seahawks scored a huge win that keeps them in contention for the NFC West crown. However, it was the ire of Eagles fans that stole the show Monday night.

Remember, the Eagles had a clear path to both Jadeveon Clowney and Josh Gordon earlier in the year. Clowney finished with 10 quarterback pressures, five quarterback hits and one sack while recovering a fumble and running it in for a touchdown. After the game, ESPN analyst Steve Young called him the “best player on the field.”

Jadeveon Clowney coming at you has to be terrifying (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/xyzDA1bpKC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2019

It was tough to hear for a Philadelphia fan base whose team passed up on trading for Clowney. GM Howie Roseman didn’t want to give up a third-round draft pick for him. Turns out, they probably should have offered a first-rounder.

For the record, #Eagles could have easily had Clowney, Metcalf and Gordon this year. They passed on all three players. They could use all three badly. (And they almost had Russell Wilson in the draft). Food for thought. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Josh Gordon made his Seahawks debut and contributed some meaningful catches. The oft-suspended receiver hauled in a crucial 14-yard catch to give the Seahawks a first down on 3rd-and-6 late in the fourth quarter. The play led to a Seattle field goal.

Josh Gordon's first catch with the @Seahawks is a clutch third down conversion! @JOSH_GORDONXII 📺: #SEAvsSF on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/SlB0VGjZhH pic.twitter.com/EOYVMvUcOd — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2019

Later in the overtime period, Gordon caught a 13-yard completion from Russell Wilson to keep the chains moving on another huge third-down conversion. Yes, Gordon is assimilating nicely into his new offense. Surely the Eagles could have used him in their anemic passing attack. Philly fans weren’t t taking it lightly.