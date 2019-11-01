Seahawks’ Could Get Boost to Offense With Key Player Returning

The Seahawks designated Ed Dickson for return, but the question is just how soon the tight end can return to play. The move means Dickson is allowed to practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster.

Seattle also placed Tedric Thompson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in less optimistic news. Dickson’s status against the Bucs is still in doubt despite Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll expressing optimism about his return earlier in the week.

“He’s going to go this week,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “We’re bringing Ed back with the thought—give him the chance to practice with the chance to play. He’s worked really hard leading up to this time through his rehab and all where he has been preparing for the workload. We’re very optimistic that he could (play) if he can make it through the week. We’ve got to see how he handles the workload, but his mindset is on playing.”

Carroll sounded less optimistic in his most recent presser noting the tight end still has to prove he can handle the rigors of a game. The Seahawks will have to make a corresponding roster move once Dickson is officially activated.

“I don’t know that yet,” Carroll said, per USA Today. “He’s been on the walk though field so far. He’s got to get out there. He hasn’t had one day at practice in months and months. We just need to break him in and see where he is. He was in good enough shape and had returned well enough that we were able to really push him the last three weeks to see if we could get him up to the work level that it would take to be ready so he can just move in and transition smoothly.”

Ed Dickson Is a Big Boost to the Seahawks After Losing Will Dissly for the Season

While Dickson may not be able to play against the Bucs, the tight end’s presence will eventually be a boost for the Seahawks who lost Will Dissly for the rest of the season. Luke Willson is among the players who has filled in at tight end for Seattle, but no one has been as much of an offensive threat as Dissly.

Dickson is not the offensive player we saw from Dissly, but he will be another receiving weapon for Russell Wilson. Last time we saw Dickson on the field, he had five receptions for 42 yards in the Seahawks playoff matchups against the Cowboys.

Dickson Is Recovering From Knee Surgery

The team announced in August that Dickson had knee surgery and, at the time, estimated the tight end’s recovery was four to five weeks. Dickson has been out much longer than that, but when he returns Carroll expects immediate production.

“He’s an all-around ballplayer,” Carroll noted, per USA Today. “He can play Y and he can play the F position. He’s good down the field. He blocks well. He’s played a lot of football, so he’s really well versed at all the little tricks and things that the guys have to do at that position. He brings experience. He brings playmaking. He can play Y and F. He’s got a lot of versatility to him. We’re very fortunate to have him at this time jumping out.”