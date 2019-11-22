Twitter Reacts to Inter Milan Boss Giving Instruction on How to Have Sex

Soccer managers are known for their disciplined philosophy during the season, but Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte may take the cake for the most bizarre thing he asks of his players. Speaking with French magazine “L’Equipe,” the 50-year-old said he gave his men precise instructions on how to have sex, including tactics to ensure it takes little effort.

“I was a player too,” Conte said. “During competition, it [sex] should not last long.

“Also, it should be done with the least effort possible, so underneath the partner. Preferably with their wife as then there is no obligation to put in an exceptional performance!”

The Premier League champion is known for being a perfectionist, but it appears this demand is yielding positive results. Inter are second in the Serie A table, just one point behind reigning champions Juventus. Conte took over as manager in May 2019, succeeding Luciano Spalletti.

Twitter Reacts to Conte’s Commands

It didn’t take long for Twitter to find the humor in the Italian’s remarks. Some even foreshadowed striker Mauro Icardi, on loan from Inter at Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, not returning because of this advice.

Antonio Conte is the leading cause of divorce in European football. https://t.co/YuxKnFcQDs — møbbdë3ń (@Deen8) November 22, 2019

Man said that the marriage is already dead, you might as well focus on your playing career https://t.co/NC4GXqUeay — Zito (@_Zeets) November 22, 2019

Antonio Conte, a true player’s coach pic.twitter.com/vkAmyDHQ3B — Banter FC (@BanterFC5) November 22, 2019

Conte Not the First Boss to Make Such an Ask

Surprisingly, another manager admitted to imposing similar rules. Back in 2016, it was revealed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola banned his players from having sex after midnight, even if they were off the next day.

Anderlecht player Samir Nasri first disclosed this to “L’Equipe,” saying that the multiple Premier League champion believed this strategy used to get the best of out his star players.

“Relations must be before midnight. Even if you have a free day the following day,” Nasri said. “It’s so you can have a good night’s sleep.”

The Frenchman continued: “He told us this is how he managed to get the best out of [Lionel] Messi and [Robert] Lewandowski, and for them to avoid the maximum number of muscular injuries.”

Also lauded for his footballing philosophy, Nassi furthermore complimented Guardiola’s incredible attention to detail during training.

“With Guardiola, on the first day of training, you know how you should play, how to squeeze and also how to stand off the ball,” the 34-year-old explained. “The next day, you have videos for everything that you have to do.

“He will not bully you, but he will do everything to make you progress, to get you to know you how to position yourself and how to play. He’s a picky person.”

When asked for a rebuttal, the Spaniard was amused with his former player’s claim. Unlike Conte, however, Guardiola said that a healthy sex life could actually boost an athlete’s performance on the pitch.

“It’s impossible to play good football if you don’t [have] sex with your partner,” Guardiola affirmed. “I would never ban that. If you are doing it … better players.”