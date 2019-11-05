VideoVideo related to wwe survivor series 2019: matches & predictions 2019-11-05T00:07:50-05:00

WWE’s brand warfare focused event has returned for its traditional November slot.

And this time, the stakes are even higher than ever. Not only will Raw and Smackdown’s top Superstars participate in the Survivor Series festivities, but NXT will also join in on the fun. The reigning champions from all three brands will do battle and attempt to do their brand proud. The red, blue and yellow corners of the WWE are prepared to leave it all out in the ring during a night full of triple threat champion showcases and other bout types. This year’s Survivor Series looks to be one of the best editions in recent memory simply because Triple H’s NXT army always performs at the highest level.

Now let’s get into this Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT warfare by covering all of the announced matches for this year’s Survivor Series.

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (Raw) vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) (SmackDown) vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) (NXT) (Champions vs. Champions vs. Champions Triple Threat Tag Team Match)

Predictions & Winners: So all three current tag team champions are locking up during this champions showcase. Raw’s tag team champs are the clear powerhouses of this lineup, while SmackDown and NXT’s championship duos are smaller yet still efficient tacticians. If given a ton of time, this match has the highest chances of being the most memorable bout on the entire card. In an NXT environment, this would be a guaranteed match of the year. But since this bout is taking place on a main roster PPV, this match may not reach the levels of your usual TakeOver matchup. But I’m still holding out hope for this one getting the proper time needed to produce a match worthy of all three teams’ combined potential.

The Viking Raiders are going to run roughshod over their rivals at first. But The Revival and The Undisputed Era will be forced to work together and cut down Erik and Ivar at some point. Once the Viking Raiders are put out to pasture for a while, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson and Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly will turn their attention on each other. They’ll get engaged in some intense action for a while before the refreshed modern-day Vikings return and wreak havoc upon them. All three teams will exchange a bunch of jaw-dropping multi-man maneuvers with each other soon after. I can totally see The Revival sneaking away with the victory once one of the other duos finds one of their members incapacitated. I’m banking on the Blue Brand getting a notch in the win column here.

Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SmackDown) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT) (Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Match)

Predictions & Winner: This bout intrigues me the most. What we have here is a tweener vs. a heel vs. another heel type of situation. Becky Lynch is still experiencing a career-high as “The Man,” Bayley’s recently made her turn to the dark side (with a hair color change to match) and Shayna Baszler is currently breaking records as NXT’s top women’s wrestler. Since Becky is the top babyface in this whole ordeal, we’re going to see another situation in which the two baddies team up to brutalize the crowd favorite. This one will play out like a handicap match for a while until one of the heels switches up and drops the other one.

Once Bayley and Shayna’s short-lived alliance breaks down, this match will truly kick into second gear. Becky will get the chance to mount a comeback against her two foes, while Bayley and Shayna will get their time to shine as well. Chances are high that Bayley and Shayna’s loyal allies will come out to help them win, which will result in a bout of mayhem unfolding near the match’s end. Amidst all that chaos, Becky will find an opening and force one of the bout’s other competitors to finally tap out. Raw’s Women’s Champion will prevail here.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: How crazy is it that Cain Velasquez was ultimately nothing more than a storyline tool used to further this feud? WWE knew going into Crown Jewel that Cain had a bad knee that needed surgery, yet they still chose to throw him into a terrible match with Brock Lesnar. Now Cain looks like a certified bum after getting destroyed by Brock and his much smaller handler is the one coming out of this as the hopeful beast conqueror. WWE’s main roster booking in 2019 is head-scratching, to say the least. Anyways, Brock’s hate for Rey Rey has pushed him to quit SmackDown just so he can get his hands on the luchador over on Raw. Which has resulted in this WWE Championship match getting booked.

This bout will play out like Brock’s last two Survivor Series contests, which also happened to take place against opponents of a smaller build. That’s not a bad thing, by the way – Brock’s matches with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were certified bangers. Brock seems to put in way more effort when he’s across the ring from someone much smaller than him. As evidenced by the past bouts contested by Brock and Rey, this championship encounter will be amazing. This “David vs. Goliath” setup will feature Rey getting suplexed to death, Rey popping the crowd with hopeful comeback spots and near-falls that may cause heart attacks. Rey’s high-flying assault will get Brock down to a knee at least, but Brock will ultimately get the last laugh on the challenger. Brock’s coming into this match as the champ and leaving it in the very same position.