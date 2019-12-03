Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers have found the Fountain of Youth. Carmelo Anthony has been a welcomed addition to the squad, averaging 22.3 points per game during a three-game Portland winning streak. Melo was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his efforts. It’s Melo’s time being named player of the week since 2014. The Blazers will now try to take their show on the road against one of the league’s best teams as they stroll into Los Angeles on Tuesday night for a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clips sport No. 5 scoring offense in the NBA at 115.4 points per game and have looked dominant with the return of Paul George joining Kawhi Leonard as one of the league’s most dynamic duos. Los Angeles has won eight of its last nine games. They rebounded from a loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a 150-125 blowout of the Washington Wizards on Sunday with Leonard and George combining for 65 points.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Nuggets a 70.4% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Western Conference showdown between the Blazers and Clippers.

Blazers vs. Clippers Game Details

Date: Tuesday, December 3

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, California)

TV: TNT

Spread: Clippers -9.5

Total: 230.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Clippers -9 and has been bet up slightly to Clippers -9.5 at some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is favoring the Clippers who are receiving a majority of the bets and money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 229 and has been bet down to 230.5 at most books with the majority of the bets and money coming in on the over.

Betting Trends

Blazers are 8-12 SU and 9-10-1 ATS this season

Clippers are 15-6 SU and 11-10 ATS this season

Over is 11-9 in Blazers games this season

Under is 12-9 in Clippers games this season

Blazers are 5-8 SU and 7-6 ATS on the road this season

Clippers are 12-1 SU and 9-4 ATS at home this season

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Picks

The Blazers are a resurgent bunch with Carmelo Anthony in the mix. Melo had 23 points and 11 rebounds in Portland’s 107-103 win over the Bulls on Friday night. It capped off a 3-0 week for Portland, however, those three wins came against Chicago (twice) and Oklahoma City, two of the worst teams in the league. Now Melo and company take a huge step up in competition Tuesday night against two of the league’s best players and one of the league’s hottest teams. I would be surprised to see the Clippers score less than 120 in this game considering the Blazers issues on the defensive end. Play all of your Kawhi and Paul George over props as I expect the Clips to run away with this one. The Clippers team total over is also a solid play, but so is the spread. Take the home team and watch Portland’s resurgence run out of steam in LA.

PICK: Clippers -9.5 (-110)

