Blazers’ Rodney Hood Suffers Torn Achilles on Awkward Fall Against Lakers [WATCH]

All eyes in Portland on Friday night were fixed on the on-floor reunion of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, but attention quickly turned to the Blazers’ Rodney Hood, who suffered a devastating injury in the first quarter of the Blazers’ 136-113 loss to the Lakers.

Hood, a starting forward for the Blazers, suffered a torn left Achilles tendon after landing awkwardly when he was coming down with a rebound.

Rodney Hood leaves game with left leg injury pic.twitter.com/Opm8Htvrqe — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 7, 2019

The Blazers posted an update on Twitter that an MRI confirmed the injury.

MRI confirms Rodney Hood has a torn left Achilles tendon. We love you, Rodney ❤️ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 7, 2019

The sixth-year pro out of Duke collapsed to the floor and had to be carried off to the locker room.

Hood had initially tweaked his left Achilles on Wednesday night during the Blazers’ win against the Kings.

Coming into Friday night’s game with the Lakers, Hood was averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Blazers in the offseason worth $16 million.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Combine for 70 Points in Blowout Win Over Blazers

LeBron and AD combined for 70 points and get the Lakers their 11th straight road win 😤 pic.twitter.com/QajxCFi7Zv — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2019

The Lakers scored a season-high 136 points in Friday night’s beatdown of the Blazers on the road.

Alex Caruso to LeBron James: The perfect out-of-bounds play connection. (📺: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/AyFDuQHQzy — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 7, 2019

Anthony Davis scored 39 points and LeBron James added 31 as the Lakers improved their league-best record to 20-3 and extended their road winning streak to eleven games.

20-3 record for the Lakers. Bron and AD combined for 70 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5aR9yNBxZc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2019

Carmelo Anthony finished with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Bruised and Battered Blazers Off to Slow Start a Year Removed From Western Conference Finals

The Blazers have struggled out of the gate this season, just a few months removed from their Western Conference Finals appearance.

Blazers starting 5: Lillard

CJ

Small forward-Torn Achilles

Power Forward-Dislocated shoulder

Center-Broken leg Blazer twitter: What’s wrong with the offense? Stotts needs to figure it out. #justsayin #ripcity #donkeys — Jason Peterson (@jpsperspective) December 7, 2019

Portland dropped to 9-14 after the drubbing by the Lakers and they currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

With the loss of Hood almost certainly for the rest of the season and power forward Zach Collins expected to miss a few more months as he recovers from surgery that repaired his left labrum, the Blazers are lacking depth as they try and get back to the postseason.

"It’s a lot more convenient, and way more comfortable not walking around with a sling all the time." MORE from Zach Collins on his progress/rehab: https://t.co/BT9IqdLdO8 pic.twitter.com/Ua239X6WtZ — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) December 5, 2019

Collins, who began the year as the Blazers’ starting power forward, suffered a dislocated left shoulder during Portland’s game at Dallas on October 27th. The 22-year-old is due to be re-evaluated in March.