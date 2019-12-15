Browns vs Cardinals: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Cleveland Browns (6-7) head to State Farm Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1) Sunday.

The Cardinals will be trying to stop a six-game skid at home against a Browns team that is 2-4 on the road.

Which team will have the edge in this one? Here’s a preview of the game followed by trends and our prediction.

Browns

Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb will have loads of opportunities against a Cardinals defense that is allowing over 120 yards rushing and over 294 passing yards per game. Mayfield has 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, and he’ll need to take care of the ball, but he should have a solid day against this Arizona defense.

On defense, the Browns are giving up just over 22 points a game, and are allowing just 217.8 yards receiving. Their secondary is a top 10 unit, and they’ll be hard for Kyler Murray to pick apart.

The defense will also be without defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive back Eric Murray, however, as they will be out dealing with injuries.

Cardinals

Arizona has been on a slide to be sure, but they have played some great teams over their six losses, including the 49ers (twice) and Saints, so they may not be as bad as their record suggests. That said, they’re certainly not a good team. They are averaging just 20.9 points a game on offense while allowing 28.8 points and a league-high 414.7 yards a game on defense, which also helps explain their recent results.

The Cardinals should get offensive lineman Justin Pugh back from injury. Pugh was limited this week and is questionable on the injury report, but he should be good to go.

The game could very well come down to how well Kyler Murray and company take advantage of their opportunities, as well as how Murray takes care of the ball.

Trends, Betting Line and Predictions:

The following numbers and trends are all courtesy of Odds Shark.

Spread: Cardinals +3

Over/Under: 49 points

Odds Shark currently have the Browns winning the game by a projected score of 27-18, with Cleveland covering the spread and the total score going under 49 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark to consider:

The Browns are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Cleveland is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Arizona.

The Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

Cleveland is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Arizona.

Arizona is 0-6 SU in their last 6 games.

The Cardinals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Arizona is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

The Cardinals are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the AFC North division.

The line hasn’t moved all that much. Bovada had the Cardinals starting out +2.5 (-110) and the over/under started at +46.5 (-110). Throughout the week, those numbers have shifted to +3 (-110) and the over/under has moved to +49 (-115) points.

We’re with Odds Shark here. We like Cleveland in a low-scoring affair. Baker should outperform Kyler, and the Browns defense should keep Murray in check. Cleveland’s superior defense should be the difference in this one.

Final Prediction: Browns 21, Cardinals 14

