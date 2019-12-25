Browns Wide Receiver Sends Cryptic Message About Future

As the season winds down, the drama with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is hitting a high, with talk about his future with the team coming to the forefront due to his lack of role in the offense.

Higgins can becoming a free agent after the season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract as a restricted free agent this offseason, with eyes on a bigger things on the horizon after a strong season (39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns).

Being stuck on the sideline is not doing wonders for his future value or the prospect of him staying in Cleveland. It appears Higgins is simply watching out for himself going forward.

“Gotta look out for Yourself at the end of the day,” Higgins tweeted. “You only valuable to someone as long as you can help them!”

The Browns loss last Sunday to the Ravens could end up being Higgins last home game in Cleveland.

“I definitely haven’t given up faith,” Higgins told the Akron Beacon-Journal. “It’s tough on me, and I’ve just got to keep my head up.

“The fans are wonderful,” he added. “A lot of people say they’re the best in the world, and I kind of feel like that, too. They’ve been a big supporting cast for me … just because what I’ve been through and them feeling my story, how I became who I am today, me getting cut [in 2017], still working hard and making the squad, being somebody that wants to be here.”

Higgins Not Part of Browns Game Plan

Higgins hasn’t played an offensive snaps since Week 13 against the Steelers, with KhaDarel Hodge and Damion Ratley out-snapping him.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was again asked about the lack of playing time for Higgins last week.

“We try to play the players that give us the best chance to win each and every week” Kitchens said. “That is strictly a week-to-week thing so it may be different this week than it was last week. It may be different next week than it is this week.”

Higgins has four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown this season.

Odell Beckham Explains Rant Against Ravens

Drama has not been limited to Higgins situation. Odell Beckham Jr. has also dealt with rampant rumors about his future with the Browns — despite being under contract until after the 2023 season.

Beckham was caught throwing a tantrum on the sideline against the Ravens standing next to head coach Freddie Kitchens. He explained it after the game.

“We were just talking,” Beckham said, according to the cleveland.com “Football, the refs making calls. Basically they were warning me that one more personal foul — or whatever it is — and I’d be out the game.

“I thought [it] was pretty stupid that I got a personal foul for a celebration that I’ve done all year,” Beckham said. “It’s not like there was a player in front of me or anybody. It was very unintentional. The whole field is facing this way and I’m facing [the other] way. I’m not talking to nobody. Personally I thought it was stupid, but it is what it is.”

The Browns wrap up their season this week against the one-win Bengals. The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite.

