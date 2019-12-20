Browns Sign Former Falcons Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns made an addition to their practice squad on Thursday, adding linebacker Jermaine Grace.

It’s a solid pickup for the Browns, who add a player with 24 games under his belt. Grace is in his third NFL season and was previously a member of the Falcons’ active roster the first 13 weeks of the 2019 season. He also spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad for a week.

Originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Grace has nine tackles to his name in the NFL. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks and Colts.

The Browns also have some familiarity with Grace, who spent the 2018 offseason and training camp with the Browns. According to the Browns official site, he will wear No. 48.

To make room for Grace the Browns cut ties with quarterback Eric Dungey.

Dungey (6-foor-3, 227, pounds) played at Syracuse and was a rookie. He originally signed with the New York Giants after going undrafted.

Dungey set or tied 25 school records while at Syracuse. He played in 39 games with 38 starts from 2015-18, posting 786 completions for 9,340 yards and 58 touchdowns. But he can also do damage with his legs, adding 1,993 yards and 35 touchdowns on 543 carries.

Browns Defense Looking for Rebound Effort Against Ravens

After being gashed by the Cardinals last week in a 38-24 loss for 445 total yards, the Browns defense is looking for a bounce back against the Ravens this week.

“It is short-term memory in this league,” Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks told reporters on Thursday. “You have to get ready for the next one. Win or lose, you have to prepare yourself as professions. That starts with us as coaches to be able to get these guys back. That has been our approach and really trying to have a solid game plan in trying to detail the things that we need to once again to put these guys in position to be successful.”

The task isn’t an easy on to contain the Ravens — the NFL’s top scoring offense which is averaging 33.7 points per game.

MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to an 12-2 record, passing for 2,889 yards and a league leading 33 touchdowns. He’s also added an NFL single-season record for a QB with 1,103 yards rushing with seven more touchdowns.

Browns Need ‘Complete Team Effort’ to Slow Down Ravens

The Browns are the last team to beat the Ravens, taking their Week 4 matchup in Baltimore 40-25.

Jackson still put up numbers (247 yards, 3 touchdowns, two interceptions, 66 rushing yards) but the Browns were able to limit the back-breaking plays that have become synonymous with the Ravens this season.

“It is a going to be a complete team effort, particularly up front,” Wilks said. “Just trying to contain him, cage him, eliminate the A and B gaps where really much he likes to try and escape. We have to make sure that we try to flush him lateral when going east and west and then try to get population to the ball. That is going to be the key.”

The Ravens are a 10-point favorite for the game, according to Odds Shark.

