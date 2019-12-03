Veteran QB Sued by Von Miller’s Videographer For Assault: Report

Despite having just one NFL appearance to his name, Chad Kelly just can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

The third-string quarterback has made more headlines than he has NFL appearances as the Indianapolis Colts QB has now been sued for an alleged assault by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s personal videographer. The alleged assault took place during a Halloween party back in 2018 with Jackson Belcher — Miller’s videographer — alleging that Kelly punched him in the face while he was drunk and high.

Via Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports:

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s personal videographer filed a lawsuit against Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Chad Kelly, accusing him of assaulting him and breaking his nose at a Halloween party in 2018, according to TMZ. Miller’s videographer, Jackson Belcher, was hired to cover Miller’s team-only Halloween party in Denver, per the report. Kelly, who was in his second season with the Broncos after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, allegedly “socked him in the face while drunk and high,” and was “boozing and using recreational drugs.”

Belcher explains how the whole incident transpired, as Young breaks down in his article.

Belcher claims in the lawsuit, per TMZ, that Kelly — who was “obviously intoxicated, enraged and highly aggressive” — “inexplicably grabbed” him and punched him in the nose, causing him to fall into other people and then onto a railing. Kelly was then allegedly restrained by multiple security guards.

On top of all of that, Belcher alleges that he had to undergo four surgeries to fix his broken nose and that he also suffered a head injury, concussion and physical and emotional trauma. That’s not to mention that he’s also claiming that Kelly broke his $14,000 camera during the assault.

Chad Kelly’s Troubling History Off The Field

If this sounds eerily similar, that would be because this alleged incident and the one you’re probably thinking of actually relate. As you may remember, Kelly is best known for being arrested for the oddest of reasons — that would be due to the fact that he stumbled into a random residence nearby. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing after walking into the aforementioned random residence and sitting on a couch with a woman as she was holding her young child.

The Halloween party allegedly took place the night before Kelly was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Needless to say, the Broncos quickly cut ties with Kelly — a seventh-round draft choice who was actually the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Kelly Is More Active Away From the Field Than On It

Despite all of his legal trouble, Mr. Irrelevant managed to latch on with the Colts in May. After serving a two-game suspension to begin the 2019 season and after he was waived, Kelly managed to be re-signed to the practice squad — and then promoted to the active roster.

The Ole Miss product currently serves as the third-string quarterback behind starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Brian Hoyer for the Colts.

His NFL career statistics are as follows: one rushing attempt for -1 yards.

At the very least, Kelly is somehow managing to stay relevant by doing more off the field than on it.