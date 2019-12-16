Chiefs Could Reportedly Lose Standout Defensive End for Season

One of the most valuable free-agent pickups for the Kansas City Chiefs this season could be done for the year if the current worries about his chest injury prove true.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon the Chiefs are concerned defensive end Alex Okafor tore his pectoral during Sunday’s 23-3 home win over the Denver Broncos and will have him undergo an MRI later Monday to confirm the injury. While it isn’t the first time the veteran lineman has battled injuries this year, the nature of the injury doesn’t bode well for his immediate playing future with playoff-bound Kansas City.

#Chiefs DE Alex Okafor, who has 5 sacks in 10 games, is feared to have torn his pec, sources say. He’ll have an MRI today to confirm. The FA pickup has impressed this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Okafor signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Chiefs last March and has five sacks in 10 games this season, including a pair of them in Week 7’s first win over the Broncos. He had actually just tallied his fifth sack of the year, bringing down rookie quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter not long before coming out of the game with his chest injury. While it was not clear when the injury occurred, he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The difference-maker for Okafor will be whether his injury requires surgery, which would likely mean the end of his season. Such was the case for Houston Texans star J.J. Watt when he suffered a season-ending pectoral tear in late October with an expected recovery time of about four months, according to NFL insider Kevin Patra.

The same went for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who was shut down for the rest of the season after tearing his pec in the first series of Week 14’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

