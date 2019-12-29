Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Goes Turbo for 104-Yard Kickoff Return [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman is making quite a statement at Arrowhead Stadium. The Georgia product turned on the wheels for an impressive 104-yard kickoff return to put the Chiefs ahead of AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

It was only a matter of time before Hardman, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season, was able to show fans and critics alike why he’s one of the best return specialists in the league. The Chiefs had the ball to start the second half, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a rare interception which the Chargers converted into a touchdown to put them up 14-10.

In true form, Andy Reid’s men quickly responded and reminded their opponent why they’re not only the champions of their division for the fourth year in a row, but have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.