Chiefs’ Tryann Mathieu Tries to Recruit All-Pro Running Back to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have already received contributions from six different running backs through the first 14 weeks of the 2019 season. Last season saw much of the same. Whether it be injuries, offensive scheme or just pure talent, a 1,000-yard rusher hasn’t called Kansas City home since Kareem Hunt (1,327) in 2017.

Despite a powerful offensive unit currently ranked No. 6 in the NFL, Chiefs’ backs are averaging a pedestrian 3.94 yards per carry this season, led by 449 yards from veteran RB LeSean McCoy.

A more productive running game could be the key to taking added pressure off of QB Patrick Mahomes and pushing the Chiefs over the top to the Super Bowl. It appears at least one of Mahomes’ current teammates feels the same and would welcome a change.

On Tuesday evening, Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson took to Twitter with a cryptic message.

“Surrounded by enemies, I know they praying for my down fall. They really want to see the end of me, know I won’t fold imma stand tall!” pic.twitter.com/alcPFUKGEV — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) December 11, 2019

Chiefs All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2013 and spent the first five seasons of his NFL career in Arizona, took the opportunity to recruit the fellow All-Pro back to join him in Kansas City.

Come to KC — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 11, 2019

On Wednesday, the Cardinals official website posted an article detailing the motive behind the post. According to Johnson himself, the photo and accompanying lyrics were intended to draw attention to the amount of opposing fans in Arizona last Sunday.

“I was looking at the photo and there were a lot of Steeler fans,” said the Cardinals Pro Bowler. “Even on the way to the game, there were Steelers fans at the hotel, there were Steelers fans everywhere. It was odd that it was our home game and there were so many Steelers fans. I have a list of lyrics that I like from Christian rappers. I saw the photo, and that seemed pretty accurate.”

Johnson did acknowledge Mathieu’s tweet when asked by the media, but kept his focus on his current team.

“It’s pretty gratifying, actually, especially since he’s playing at a high level,” said Johnson. “But I’ve got to do what I can to try to play for this team and try to get on the field.”

The 27-year-old running back (turning 28 on December 16) is under contract in Arizona through the end of the 2021 season. Should the Cardinals choose to cut their 2016 third-round draft pick this offseason, as they did with Mathieu in March 2018, the team would be on the hook for a $16.2 million dead cap hit. That’s approximately $2 million more than his scheduled 2020 salary cap hit of $14.25 million.

