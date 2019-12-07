College Football Playoff Rankings: CFP Predictions for Utah & Oklahoma

The latest College Football Playoff rankings indicate that Utah is among the teams fighting for the final spot. LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are all likely to make the College Football Playoff, even with a loss in their respective title games thanks to their undefeated regular seasons.

This could change if any of these three teams get embarrassed on Saturday, but all signs point to one spot realistically being open. Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor are likely competing for the No. 4 seed. The simplest scenario would be if Georgia upsets LSU in the SEC Championship as both the Bulldogs and Tigers would make the playoff.

Things get more complicated if LSU continues its perfect season. If Utah defeats Oregon in the Pac-12 championship, the committee is likely comparing the Utes to the Big 12 champion, either Oklahoma or Baylor. Heading into the final weekend, the committee had Utah ranked above both teams.

It gets challenging because Oklahoma and Baylor are both ranked above Oregon. The Sooners and Bears have an opportunity to add another top-10 win to their final resume. It remains to be seen how wide the committee believes the gap is between Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor. The final playoff spot is likely to be heavily impacted by not only who wins the Pac-12 and Big 12 but how each team plays in the matchups.

Georgia Could Play Spoiler With a Win Over LSU in the SEC Championship

Georgia has a chance to make sure this conversation never happens with a win over LSU. If the Bulldogs pull off the upset, both SEC teams are likely to make the College Football Playoff. Unless either Clemson or Ohio State have an epic collapse, the Tigers and Buckeyes would be the other two teams to make the playoff.

This would send Utah to the Rose Bowl if they win the Pac-12 to face a Big Ten opponent. The winner of Oklahoma-Baylor would then be slated for the Sugar Bowl.

There are plenty of potential scenarios that can play out regardless of the Pac-12 title game. All this should lead to a final 24 hours of the college football season.

The following rankings are based on the following scenario: LSU wins the SEC, Ohio State wins the Big Ten, Clemson wins the ACC, Oklahoma wins the Big 12 and Utah wins the Pac-12. We will update the predictions after the Utah-Oregon game has been completed.

College Football Playoff Rankings Projections

RANK TEAM 1. LSU (12-0) 2. Ohio State (12-0) 3. Clemson (12-0) 4. Utah (11-1) 5. Oklahoma (11-1) 6. Georgia (11-1) 7. Baylor (11-1) 8. Wisconsin (10-2) 9. Florida (10-2) 10. Penn State (10-2) 11. Auburn (9-3) 12. Alabama (10-2) 13. Memphis (10-1) 14. Michigan (9-3) 15. Notre Dame (9-2) 16. Oregon (10-2) 17. Boise State (11-1) 18. Iowa (9-3) 19. Minnesota (10-2) 20. Appalachian St. (10-1) 21. USC (8-4) 22. Virginia (9-3) 23. Navy (9-2) 24. Oklahoma St. (8-4) 25. Cincinnati (10-2)

College Football Playoff: Bowl Projections for New Year’s Six

Here is a look at the current College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl projections based on LSU, Oklahoma and Utah all winning their conference title games.