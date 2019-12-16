Cowboys Playoff Picture: Updated Outlook After Win vs. Rams

Through everything — swirling coaching rumors, player arrests, and a three-game losing streak — the Dallas Cowboys find themselves on the precipice of the postseason.

After demolishing the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the 7-7 Cowboys are facing a win-and-in scenario: Defeat the rival Philadelphia Eagles next week and secure a ticket to the tournament, and the NFC East crown, thanks to the NFL’s tiebreaking scenarios.

It doesn’t matter if Dallas loses its final regular-season game as long as they beat 7-7 Philadelphia, who kept alive their playoff hopes Sunday by outlasting the hapless Washington Redskins, 37-27.

The Cowboys’ victory had a ripple effect throughout the entire conference. The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all clinched playoff berths following the 44-21 trouncing, which put 8-6 Los Angeles, clinging to wild-card aspirations, on life support.

It sets up a gargantuan showdown at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 16. Dallas is in the driver’s seat, and their destination is within sight. The only thing separating them from January football is Doug Pederson’s bunch.

“Philly, here we come,” an unnamed Cowboys player was caught saying Sunday while walking into the locker room.



In the immortal words of Terrell Owens, get your popcorn ready.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jerry Jones Speaks After Big Win

This had to feel good for the Cowboys’ head honcho, who’s done the walk of shame — a losing stroll — each of the past three weeks. Finally, his club shakes the monkey from their back. Finally, for the first time this year, his club vanquishes an opponent with a winning record.

“It’s a shot of inspiration and a shot of confidence,” Jones told reporters in his post-game press gathering. “You saw a lot of pride out there and I think you’ll see more of that going forward.”

This was an entirely different walk, one in which Jones exhibited some pep. More noticeably, he was relieved his team inched closer to the postseason. He was vindicated, having stuck by embattled head coach Jason Garrett. He was Jerry Jones like we hadn’t seen him since late November.

Cowboys’ Sights Fixated on Philly

Veteran linebacker Sean Lee was arguably the player of the game. Despite not practicing the entire week due to pectoral and thigh injuries — he was close to being deactivated — Lee wrecked the Rams, delivering three solo tackles, a tackle-for-loss, one sack, one interception, and a pass defensed.

Naturally, the media flocked to No. 50 to gather his thoughts on the Week 15 throttling and where the Cowboys stand for the final two tilts. If his response is any indication, they’ve already begun embracing the opportunity before them.

“We’re lucky to have this opportunity,” Lee said, per the Dallas Morning News. “A lot of teams with our record don’t, and we need to take advantage of this situation.”

READ NEXT: Dez Bryant Strongly Endorses Urban Meyer as Next Cowboys Coach

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL