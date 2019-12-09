Daniel Jones’ Injury: What Happened to the Giants QB?

Daniel Jones’ injury is likely to sideline the Giants quarterback for multiple games as he is also expected to miss Week 15. Jones’ has a high-ankle sprain and his return timeline is two to four weeks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“#Giants QB Daniel Jones, out tonight vs the #Eagles with a high-ankle sprain, is expected to miss from 2-4 weeks, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo, who is covering the game for us tonight. That means expect Eli Manning to get at least 1 home start before 2019 ends, maybe more,” Rapoport tweeted.

Jones sustained the injury in Week 13 but continued to play after being evaluated. The Giants quarterback discussed the injury.

“Yeah, it hurt. I mean, I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know if it would keep me from playing or not,” Jones noted, per Giants.com. “But, yeah…That was it right there on that drive when it happened. I kind of knew right when it happened.”

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur admitted that Jones is “frustrated” about being ruled out and wanted to play on Monday Night Football.

“He feels a little bit caged up, quite frankly,” Shurmur said, per Giants.com. “He’s frustrated that he can’t. But that’s the way it goes. We all know players get injured at times, and they have to fight their way back. The one thing I like about his demeanor is he’s frustrated, wants to play and doing everything in his power. We get here very similar time, in the 5 o’clock hour, and he’s getting treatment. He’s doing everything he can to get ready to play, and that’s a good thing when you see a guy want it so badly.”

Eli Manning May Be Getting a Defacto Farewell Tour

Jones appears to have been ruled out at least through Week 15 which means the Giants would only have two games remaining on their schedule. After benching Eli Manning earlier this season, the Giants are turning to the veteran quarterback. As Rapoport noted, Manning may be getting a bit of a farewell tour as it is unclear if Jones will return this season.

“Giants coach Pat Shurmur tells reporters that QB Daniel Jones is in a walking boot with a mild high-ankle sprain… and Eli Manning will “very likely” start on Monday. So, Manning gets a potential farewell tour, after all,” Rapoport explained on Twitter.

Daniel Jones Is Unlikely to Play in Week 15

Prior to the Eagles game, Shurmur noted that Jones’ status for the Dolphins matchup is unknown and will depend on whether he is able to practice during the week.

“We’ll have to see,” Shurmur explained, per Giants.com. “He didn’t practice this week, and we’ll just have to see when we come back to practice next Wednesday how much he can do. Then we’ll take it from there.”

While the Giants have not officially ruled Jones out for Week 15, NFL.com reported that the rookie quarterback will miss at least two weeks as he continues to recover from the ankle injury. Jones was asked about Manning’s streak of starting 210 games when he was still the team’s QB1.

“Yeah, I mean, I think so,” Jones said, per New York Post. “I obviously have a ton of respect for him for a lot of different reasons, but yeah, that’s one of them.”

Prior to the injury, Jones had thrown for 2,374 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing more than 61 percent of his passes.