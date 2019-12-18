Eagles Coach Elaborates on Carson Wentz’s Fumbling Problems

One thing is threatening to put a damper on a career year for Carson Wentz. Those pesky fumbles that keep digging early holes.

The Eagles quarterback now has fumbled the ball 14 times over his last eight games, a disturbing trend that started in Week 7 versus Dallas. Wentz has lost seven of those 14 fumbles dating back to Oct. 20. He coughed it up three times last week against Washington.

Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh tried to explain the root of the problem. No one really knows why it’s happening but the entire coaching staff is very cognizant of the fact it has to stop.

It’s been a point of emphasis in recent weeks. Wentz needs to do a better job at feeling the pressure when the pocket collapses around him.

“I think we’re all very conscious of it. I think Carson is very conscious of it,” Groh told reporters. “We just try to continue to reiterate it and do a really good job with his pocket security when he is moving around because he has the ability to slip a guy, move in the pocket, and get free. Sometimes it’s usually the guy you don’t see that knocks the ball loose. Just trying to do a really good job, be conscious, keeping two hands.”

Fumbles aside, Wentz is putting up some historic numbers. He has the highest touchdown-to-giveaway ratio since 2017. This year, Wentz has 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

Highest Touchdown/Giveaway* Ratio (@NFL QBs Since 2017 – Min. 30 Games) 4.0 – Drew Brees (NO)

3.6 – Aaron Rodgers (GB)

3.2 – Russell Wilson (Sea.)

2.6 – Tom Brady (NE)

2.1 – Carson Wentz (Phi.) * INTs and fumbles lost#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IKwLRSL93M — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 16, 2019

Coaching Staff Reflects on ‘Wow’ Play

The one play that stood out from last week’s win was the same one that fooled the TV announcers.

No one thought Miles Sanders caught the ball, let alone stayed in bounds. He did both. Carson Wentz hit Sanders for an unbelievable 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put the Eagles up 17-14.

The Eagles quarterback scrambled outside the pocket and sent a laser spiral through traffic — the football whizzed by three different defenders — before landing in Sanders’ bread-basket. The rookie maintained possession and secured the catch.

Wentz buys time and delivers an absolute DIME to Miles Sanders!#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/6ENiCvEhBW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2019

It was one of the best throws of the year and proved once again what a special talent Wentz is. Even his coaches seemed amazed.

“I think it’s guys making a play really. One of those ‘wow’ plays. Was certainly a great play that those two guys were able to make,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. “He stuck it right in his chest, got it through about three different sets of hands and arms. One of those kinds of plays.”

The Eagles sent out a funny message on social media declaring that they were going to petition “to change the American dime’s value to 11 cents.”

Eagles Expecting Well-Coached Cowboys Defense

The Cowboys destroyed the Eagles 37-10 two months ago. It was pure domination on both sides of the ball from a Dallas team that was peaking.

Well, the Cowboys have taken a nosedive since that clinic but they are coming off a 44-21 victory over the Rams. If they can beat the Eagles on Sunday, the team can clinch the NFC East division.

Eagles-Cowboys is getting the FOX crew of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews for the big Week 16 matchup on Sunday at the Linc. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 17, 2019

The Cowboys have won four straight games versus the Eagles, and the core of that team remains intact. The tape shows a talented defense that looks to wreak havoc.

“I mean, they’ve played really good all season long. A lot of talent, a lot of speed. Very good scheme,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. “They’re well-coached. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

