Eagles Waive Disappointing Fourth-Round Wide Receiver

The Mack Hollins’ experiment is finally over. It lasted three years in Philadelphia.

The Eagles quietly announced they had cut ties with the disappointing wide receiver in a non-descript Twitter message around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Hollins had only seen 17 total snaps against Miami (seven on offense, 10 on special teams, a pretty telling sign for a team bereft of pass-catchers. He hauled in 10 catches for 125 yards in 2019. The writing had been on the wall for quite some time, despite the kudos and accolades tossed his way recently by wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Hollins was drafted in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Baltimore native burst on the scene as an explosive young receiver after tracking a 64-yard bomb for a touchdown in his rookie year.

Roster Move: #Eagles have waived WR Mack Hollins and agreed to promote G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/TP0Ic3aO6Y — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2019

Hollins never regained his early swagger as a myriad of strange and unfortunate injuries stymied him. The Eagles immediately filled his vacated roster spot by promoting guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team signed defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.

The Backpack Kid Dance Will Live Forever

Mack Hollins will hold a special place in everyone’s hearts for one remarkable touchdown celebration: Backpack Kid Dance.

After hauling in his first (and only) professional touchdown, Hollins raced to the back of the end zone and did his rendition of the popular “Backpack Kid Dance.”

It was a popular jig that went viral, one that was gaining momentum at Sixers games at the time. Hollins wasted no time in endearing himself to Eagles fans as a rookie after hauling in a 64-yard bomb from Carson Wentz.

Unfortunately, it would be pretty much the only memorable moment from Hollins’ disappointing tenure in Philadelphia. He leaves with 26 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown in 28 games.

Welcome Back, Kevin Wilkins

Kevin Wilkins had been a surprise standout during the preseason and nearly made the final roster. Now the hulking defensive tackle is back in the nest.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed DT Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/ZprAo6Pl8p — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2019

Wilkins, listed at 6-foot-2, 304-pounds, could see action this year considering the way the Eagles’ defensive line has played. They were already thin at the position after losing Malik Jackson at the beginning of the year. Wilkins recorded eight combined tackles in the preseason and played in all four games.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are down to just four wide receivers on the active roster: Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, J.J Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. The team did bring in Marken Michel for a tryout on Monday so they could decide to sign him and call him up.

